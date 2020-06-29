Η Μπιγιονσέ ετοίμασε πρότζεκτ για την ιστορία των μαύρων - Δείτε βίντεο

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

Αίσθηση έχει προκαλέσει τις τελευταίες ώρες το τρέιλερ της νέας δουλειάς τηςμε τίτλοπου αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω του Disney Plus στις 31 Ιουλίου.Η 38χρονη τραγουδίστρια, πρωταγωνιστεί η ίδια με τον σύζυγό της Jay Z ενώ μπροστά από τον φακό περνάνε και τα παιδιά τους Μπλου, Ρούμι και Σιρ.Το βίντεο προωθεί την «μαύρη αριστεία» και αποτελεί «μια γιορτή για τον κόσμο της μαύρης εμπειρίας».Το Black Is King βασίζεται στο σάουντρακ για το ριμέικ της ταινίας The Lion King. Πρωταγωνιστής ένα νεαρό παιδί και το ταξίδι του ανάμεσα στην προδοσία, την αγάπη και την αυτογνωσία στη σκιά του κινήματος Black Lives Matter καιΌπως αναφέρει σε ανάρτησή της στο Instagram «ήθελα να παρουσιάσω στοιχεία της ιστορίας των μαύρων και της παράδοσης της Αφρικής με μια μοντέρνα οπτική και προκειμένου να στείλω ένα παγκόσμιο μήνυμα».Στην νέα εκδοχή του The Lion King η Μπιγιονσέ υποδύθηκε με τη φωνή της τη Νάλα κάνοντας λόγο για ένα πρότζεκτ που αποτελεί «μια επιστολή αγάπης στην Αφρική».Μετά τη δολοφονία Φλόιντδηλώνοντας ότι «γίναμε όλοι μάρτυρες της δολοφονίας του που έγινε μέρα μεσημέρι. Είμαστε συντετριμμένοι και αηδιασμένοι».