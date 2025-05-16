Αποθέωση για την Κλαυδία από τους ξένους φαν της Eurovision: «Ανατριχίλα από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος, το καλύτερο τραγούδι της Ελλάδας τα τελευταία 20 χρόνια»
Τα σχόλια στα social media από το εξωτερικό ήταν εκθειαστικά για την Κλαυδία και την ελληνική συμμετοχή
Η ερμηνεία και η σκηνική της παρουσία ήταν καθηλωτικές και παρά το γεγονός ότι οι Ευρωπαίοι δεν καταλάβαιναν τους στίχους και το νόημα του τραγουδιού, τα σχόλια τους ήταν εκθειαστικά.
Δείτε την εμφάνισή της
«Ανατριχίλα από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος», «Τη θέλουμε στον τελικό», «Το καλύτερο τραγούδι που έχει στείλει η Ελλάδα τα τελευταία 20 χρόνια», «Συνδύασε εντυπωσιακά φωνή με σκηνική παρουσία», «Δυνατή φωνή», ήταν μερικά από αυτά.
GREECE SERVING VOCALS OMG CHILLS ALL OVER. #eurovision #eurovision2025 pic.twitter.com/nmb2IOmsUh— Escxfavv🇦🇱 🇫🇮🇨🇭 (@escxfavv) May 15, 2025
Divine mature performance from Klavdia 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/LWiss1KQND— ESC Tom (@EurovisionTom) May 15, 2025
THIS.— KRYSTIAN🖤🌊 (@ArianatorfromPl) May 15, 2025
IS.
MASTERPIECE.#Eurovision2025 pic.twitter.com/G4Go6XL2vO
What kind of genius lies behind the design of Greece’s stage graphics?#Eurovision2025 #eurovisiongr #eurovision pic.twitter.com/bSw3xl7i92— Amanda Tenfjord Fan Club🇸🇯🇬🇷 (@TenfjordAmanda) May 15, 2025
I reserved my judgement until I saw the full thing and I gotta say it looks exquisite. Klavdia will have no issue making it to the finals pic.twitter.com/PhIZClsMJo— 🌜george🌛 (@appIause) May 15, 2025
Greece is STUNNING. Klavdia hit every note, every frame is another stunning look. What a powerful ballad, impossible to look away. Astonishing. #Eurovision2025 pic.twitter.com/mXZNWVKC8J— Volevo Essere Un Navah 🚀🚀 🇸🇪🇸🇲🇮🇹🇨🇭 (@navahw) May 15, 2025
20 votes to Greece 🇬🇷 from 🇬🇧. Good luck! #Eurovision #eurovisiongr pic.twitter.com/79UfLcG7UZ— 𝔈𝔵𝔱𝔯𝔞𝔬𝔯𝔡𝔦𝔫𝔞𝔦𝔯𝔢 (@breezymate) May 15, 2025
THE VISUALS FROM GREECE WERE BEAUTIFUL. #Eurovision #Eurovision2025 pic.twitter.com/YwD0SVrGp1— David;⚡⁷ | 🇦🇱 🇵🇱 🇫🇮 (@GAGAXBTS) May 15, 2025
Iconica la Grecia che ha detto: fanculo la miopia, voglio vederli tutti fino all'ultima fila #Eurovision #Eurovision2025 #escita #ESC2025 pic.twitter.com/OPaJa06YgS— contechristino (@contechristino) May 15, 2025
I love her voice I need her in the final 😫#Eurovision2025 #eurosemi2 pic.twitter.com/PohRNLaSpf— ~andrea☆ (@andreasnch19) May 15, 2025
Greece the vocals, the outfit change, the whole staging and performance? 10/10 no notes!#Eurovision2025 pic.twitter.com/AeIZeIcYfG— PATTY | 🇫🇮🇵🇱🇨🇭🇦🇹🇫🇷 (@Patty8862) May 15, 2025
#ESC2025 #eurovisiongr Greece's song is about having to leave your homeland behind and pictured in the background is the stolen Caryatid that's in the British Museum away from her sisters in Athens. pic.twitter.com/D5zJqLVqZz— Crispy 🏳️🌈 | #savehannibal (@CrispyLiza) May 15, 2025
Greece combined spectacular vocals with beautiful staging 🇬🇷 #Eurovisión #Eurovision2025 pic.twitter.com/bkGCNIz0h2— Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) May 15, 2025
still recovering from Greece, I had goosebumps throughout the whole song, it was EVERYTHING #eurovision pic.twitter.com/7RwOEcB2Gj— Patrīcija🌙 || 🇬🇷 (@_whereistheedge) May 15, 2025
🇬🇷 had doubts about greece's staging when i looked at rehearsal footage, but glad to be proven wrong 😅— Davin C. ✌🏼 (@des__cribe) May 15, 2025
klavdia's vocals are among the strongest in this #eurovision semi, and the visual storytelling works wonders. love the white dress reveal in the outro! pic.twitter.com/2Zyn1T8bSQ
Wow #Greece always send good acts to #Eurovision and if there was an ethnic category this would be right up there with the best !#Eurovision2025 #eurovisiongr pic.twitter.com/98LkLwwhTT— Peter Devine (@peterdevineManc) May 15, 2025
HER VOCALS OH MY GOD#Eurovision2025 #Eurovision #Greece pic.twitter.com/gYdvx8m7PV— Baekie 🇱🇹🇦🇱🇳🇴🇱🇻🇺🇦| 🍉🇹🇷🇩🇪🇬🇪 (@Baeekie__) May 15, 2025
A true goosbump moment from beginning to end. Well done Klavdia. Well done Greece #eurovisiongr #Eurovision2025 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/QAfNFbaBRm— BERLIN (@Georgio17153674) May 15, 2025
Simple stage design, powerful vocal, singing in your NATIVE LANGUAGE (BRAVO #Greece!) and KILLER EYEWEAR. Love the Greek entry! Bravo Klavdia #ESC2025 pic.twitter.com/di8rOabors— Alen Kerić (@alenkeric) May 15, 2025
Klavdia was awesome 🥹🥰 #eurovision #eurovision2025 #esc2025 #eurovisiongr pic.twitter.com/pQ5xjK4P83— Amanda Tenfjord Fan Club🇸🇯🇬🇷 (@TenfjordAmanda) May 15, 2025
the best voice for this year 👏👏👏#EurovisionGR #eurovisiongr #Klavdia pic.twitter.com/j4wLDQxWuq— Marimar (@Marimar888888) May 15, 2025
