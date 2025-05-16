Αποθέωση για την Κλαυδία από τους ξένους φαν της Eurovision: «Ανατριχίλα από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος, το καλύτερο τραγούδι της Ελλάδας τα τελευταία 20 χρόνια»
GALA
Eurovision Κλαυδία Eurovision 2025

Τα σχόλια στα social media από το εξωτερικό ήταν εκθειαστικά για την Κλαυδία και την ελληνική συμμετοχή

Αποθεωτικά ήταν τα σχόλια στο Χ (πρώην Twitter) για την εμφάνιση της Kλαυδίας και την ερμηνεία της Αστερομάτας της στον ημιτελικό της Eurovision. Η νεαρή τραγουδίστρια με την ατμοσφαιρική της μπαλάντα κατάφερε να εντυπωσιάσει και τους Ευρωπαίους φαν του διαγωνσισμού εκτός από τους Έλληνες.

Η ερμηνεία και η σκηνική της παρουσία ήταν καθηλωτικές και παρά το γεγονός ότι οι Ευρωπαίοι δεν καταλάβαιναν τους στίχους και το νόημα του τραγουδιού, τα σχόλια τους ήταν εκθειαστικά.

Δείτε την εμφάνισή της

Klavdia – Asteromáta (LIVE) | Greece 🇬🇷 | Second Semi-Final | Eurovision 2025



«Ανατριχίλα από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος», «Τη θέλουμε στον τελικό», «Το καλύτερο τραγούδι που έχει στείλει η Ελλάδα τα τελευταία 20 χρόνια», «Συνδύασε εντυπωσιακά φωνή με σκηνική παρουσία», «Δυνατή φωνή», ήταν μερικά από αυτά.

