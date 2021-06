Σουαζιλάνδη: Διαδηλώσεις κατά του τελευταίου απόλυτου μονάρχη της Αφρικής με τις 15 συζύγους και τα 23 παιδιά

BREAKING NEWS: Ok Foods in Matsapha and other outlets on fire as pro-democracy protests turn into chaos. This was after King Mswati through Acting Prime Minister issued a decree banning delivery of petitions. pic.twitter.com/NqKO9qAIuW

The #monarchy of #eswatini banned the submission of petitions to the government. Remember apartheid when Afrikaaners banned black South Africans who wanted change ? Remember the movie #sarafina ? Is this the #swazi #revolution started when citizens wanted #JusticeForThabani pic.twitter.com/o76O12sIEK