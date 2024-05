Βρετανία: Το ταξίδι... με βασιλικό αέρα του Χάρι και της Μέγκαν στη Νιγηρία έκανε έξαλλο τον Ουίλιαμ

[WATCH]: Earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Ilupeju Grammar School in Lagos, where they were honoured guests at the Dream Big Basketball Clinic hosted by the Giant of Africa Foundation. pic.twitter.com/XXFO2x5rdk

Thank you Prince Harry and Meghan for joining us in Nigeria to learn more about how we ensure children don’t just survive but thrive ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yxBHgWvL8u