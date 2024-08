Εμιλιάνο Μαρτίνες: Ανανέωσε έως το 2029 με την Άστον Βίλα

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 💜



Aston Villa is delighted to announce Emi Martínez has signed a new contract with the club until 2029! pic.twitter.com/jLf4yB2Lo1