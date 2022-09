SPOTTED: Johnny Depp taking a smoke break with his lawyer, Joelle Rich, by his side during the 'Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard' trial in Fairfax, Virginia. #JohnnyDepp #JoelleRich #JohnnyDeppvsAmberHeard #Celebrity #EntertainmentNews #HollywoodPipeline pic.twitter.com/2JCFwOxa0p