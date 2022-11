Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Στο σκοτάδι το Κίεβο μετά τις 100 πυραυλικές επιθέσεις - «Στόχοι μας τα όπλα της Δύσης» λέει η Μόσχα

BREAKING: #BNNUkraine Reports



Explosions were heard in Kyiv, and smoke could be seen rising above the city. The air is filled with explosions.

Video of the fire after the explosions in Kyiv.



Russia knows how to fight only with residential buildings and peaceful residents, while it is completely failing on the front.#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/M2Q2Pn660R — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) November 15, 2022

This video published by Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko shows an apartment building on fire following a Russian missile attack on central Kyiv.



According to the official, Russia hit 2 residential buildings on Nov. 14. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/uJ0VLmTDXQ — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 15, 2022

Russian terrorists hit a residential building in Kyiv.



Video by the Office of the President pic.twitter.com/YRYsVTjyOc — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) November 15, 2022

Two residential buildings were hit in Kyiv, - Presidential Office.



Air raid alert is still on, everyone advised to stay in shelters.



📹: Presidential office pic.twitter.com/0A7pubTHnE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 15, 2022

Sumy, Odesa, and Kyiv are all under air defense. pic.twitter.com/TSFlbwEVmz — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 15, 2022

