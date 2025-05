Κέιτι Πέρι: «Έσπασε» το σουτιέν της σε συναυλία στο Λας Βέγκας - «Δεν πληρώσατε αρκετά για να με δείτε γυμνή»

The bra that got away? 😬 Singer Katy Perry suffered a major wardrobe malfunction that required some running repairs during a performance in Las Vegas 🎤 The Fireworks singer was running around on the stage while singing her hit Part of Me when her mic pack appeared too heavy for the tiny strap. Seemingly popping open, Perry abruptly halted on the stage during her Lifetimes tour. Read more at the link bio. #katyperry #lifetimestour #fyp #foryoupage #wardrobemalfunction