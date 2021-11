Συναγερμός και πάλι στη Λα Πάλμα, νέο ποτάμι λάβας στον ωκεανό - Δείτε βίντεο

Lava continues to flow from La Palma volcano over two months after eruptions began pic.twitter.com/QXbVuQyLO7

Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma ordered residents of three coastal towns to stay indoors after a new stream of lava crashed into the ocean, sending thick clouds of potentially toxic gases high into the sky https://t.co/MPRIxlxy8A pic.twitter.com/0CneeyTpWM