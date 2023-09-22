Ο Μάικλ Όουεν αποθέωσε τον Τζιμπρίλ Σιντιμπέ: «Ούτε εγώ δεν θα μπορούσα από τόσο μακριά»

Η ασφαλιστική φιλοσοφία της Generali αναγνωρίζει τις μοναδικές σου ανάγκες και προτείνει την πιο ολοκληρωμένη λύση για την προστασία της κατοικίας σου, που ξεχωρίζει και κερδίζει.
"I don't think I could head it that far! It was unbelievable!" @themichaelowen isn't convinced that Djibril Sidibé's header was part of the original plan. 🧐— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 21, 2023
🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 #UEL pic.twitter.com/soleWR6ecU
"He's cooling off, he's very emotional"@sjsidwell and @themichaelowen discuss how De Zerbi will be reacting following his team's defeat alongside Brighton's key focuses for the rest of the #UEL group stage.— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 21, 2023
🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 pic.twitter.com/vfr4j4cjyA