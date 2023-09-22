Ο Μάικλ Όουεν αποθέωσε τον Τζιμπρίλ Σιντιμπέ: «Ούτε εγώ δεν θα μπορούσα από τόσο μακριά»
ΣΠΟΡ
Ποδόσφαιρο ΑΕΚ

Ο Μάικλ Όουεν αποθέωσε τον Τζιμπρίλ Σιντιμπέ: «Ούτε εγώ δεν θα μπορούσα από τόσο μακριά»

O Μάικλ Όουεν έπλεξε το εγκώμιο του Τζιμπρίλ Σιντιμπέ για το γκολ που πέτυχε κόντρα στην Μπράιτον χθες το βράδυ

s3-podosfairo
Όλη η εμφάνιση της ΑΕΚ κόντρα στην Μπράιτον ήταν ονειρική... Ωστόσο αυτό που ξεχώρισε ήταν το γκολ του Τζιμπρίλ Σιντιμπέ μόλις στο 11ο λεπτό, καθώς ένα τέρμα τόσο νωρίς σου φτιάχνει την ψυχολογία. Πόσω μάλλον όταν μιλάμε για μία ομάδα με απουσίες, όπως ήταν η Ένωση χθες.

Επίσης, το γκολ του Γάλλου αμυντικού ήταν εξαιρετικά όμορφο, καθώς επετεύχθη με πολύ δυνατή κεφαλιά από μακρινή απόσταση, αναγκάζοντας ακόμα και τον Μάικλ Όουεν να του βγάλει το... καπέλο.

Ο θρυλικός Άγγλος επιθετικός στο σχόλιο που έκανε για το ΤΝΤ Sports, είπε μεταξύ άλλων: «Απίστευτο τελείωμα! Το είχαν σχεδιάσει. Εγώ με το κεφάλι δεν έχω πετύχει τόσα γκολ, δεν μπορούσα να σκοράρω με κεφαλιά από τόσο μακριά (γέλια). Ήταν πολύ ποιοτικό γκολ, αλλά τα άλλα δύο της ΑΕΚ είχαν αρκετή δόση τύχης».

Στη συνέχεια, συμπλήρωσε: «Η Μπράιτον πήρε πολύτιμα μαθήματα. Το πρόβλημα ήταν ότι όλοι ήταν πολύ ενθουσιασμένοι για το πρώτο ευρωπαϊκό παιχνίδι. Συχνά τέτοιες περιστάσεις μπορεί να γίνουν πιο σημαντικές από το παιχνίδι καθεαυτό και χάνεις τη συγκέντρωση. Είναι το πρώτο βήμα ενός μακριού ταξιδιού στην Ευρώπη για την Μπράιτον, καθώς με τον τρόπο που παίζουν θα έχουν σταθερή παρουσία και τα επόμενα χρόνια. Αν είναι να χάσεις ένα παιχνίδι, καλύτερα να είναι στην αρχή, γιατί έχεις αρκετό καιρό για να καλύψεις το χαμένο έδαφος. Θα πρέπει όμως να πας να κερδίσεις σε μια δύσκολη έδρα, όπως του Άγιαξ ή της Μαρσέιγ. Αν κάνουν τρεις νίκες, πιστεύω πως θα έχουν καλές πιθανότητες να περάσουν. Μπορούν να τα καταφέρουν».
Κλείσιμο

Πηγή: gazzetta.gr

Thema Insights

Βάλε την ασφάλεια του σπιτιού σου στο «On»

Βάλε την ασφάλεια του σπιτιού σου στο «On»

Η ασφαλιστική φιλοσοφία της Generali αναγνωρίζει τις μοναδικές σου ανάγκες και προτείνει την πιο ολοκληρωμένη λύση για την προστασία της κατοικίας σου, που ξεχωρίζει και κερδίζει.

Η εταιρεία που αποτελεί πόλο έλξης για τους εργαζομένους

Για τη διαρκώς αναπτυσσόμενη εταιρεία DEMO, οι εργαζόμενοι αποτελούν τον πιο σημαντικό παράγοντα για την ανάπτυξη και την επιτυχία της. Κάτι που αποδεικνύεται και με το «προσκλητήριο» στους νέους επιστήμονες να ξεκινήσουν το ταξίδι τους, μέσω του προγράμματος υποτροφιών και πρακτικής άσκησης «Start Your Journey».

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης