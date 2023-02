New series #ThePlayboyMurders by @Holly Madison features my sister queen #StacyArthur whose sweet husband #JamesArthur was killed by Stacy’s stalker. I’ll never forget her (RIP 2019) or James (RIP 1991) 🥲 I was blessed to be #MrsTexas Stacy was #MrsOhio at #MrsAmerica1990 pic.twitter.com/M4zvdrp4hC