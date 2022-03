ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί μπροστά σε λύκειο στην Άιόβα - Ένας έφηβος νεκρός και δυο τραυματίες - Δείτε βίντεο

THREE GUNSHOT VICTIMS. All teenagers. Gunshots happened at 2:48pm. All three in critical condition. Happened right on school grounds. Gigantic crime scene at 13th and Buchanan. Shooting near East High School in Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/zHlR4mYofG

UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School



Reports indicate that a 15-year old boy that was shot just outside East High School was the victim that died. Two girls, ages 16 & 18 are in critical condition.https://t.co/KJnPh29Mv7 pic.twitter.com/O6WMSDxN0r