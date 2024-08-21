Άγριο ξύλο και δακρυγόνα στις εξέδρες σε ματς του Copa Libertadores, μετά από νέα επίθεση της Αστυνομίας σε οπαδούς - Δείτε βίντεο

Στο νησί της μαστίχας συνεχίστηκε το φετινό «Plastic Free Greece» (2024), σε μια τριήμερη δράση καταμεσής του καλοκαιριού (24 - 26 Ιουλίου), που απέδειξε ότι η επανάληψη και η συνεχής επαγρύπνηση είναι απαραίτητα συστατικά της επιτυχίας.
¡ASÍ RECIBIERON A SAN LORENZO EN BRASIL!— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) August 21, 2024
Simpatizantes de Atlético Mineiro dejaron mensajes para los argentinos en las inmediaciones del Estadio Mineirao, antes del duelo de vuelta contra el Ciclón.
📷 Román Kotler pic.twitter.com/S3r0Dr2WAV
🇧🇷 LOS HINCHAS DE ATLÉTICO MINEIRO COLGARON UN MUÑECO LLENO DE SANGRE CON LA CAMISETA DE LA SELECCIÓN ARGENTINA.— Mati. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_MatiSanchez) August 21, 2024
😡 Siguen fomentando a la violencia tras la represión a los hinchas de San Lorenzo en las tribunas. Esto es MUCHO PEOR a comparación de canciones y gestos racistas. pic.twitter.com/54KDX6tUmT
La gente de San Lorenzo en Belo Horizonte ante Atlético Mineiro 🏆🚬pic.twitter.com/QYHq2AsgbY— Out of Context Libertadores (@OoCLibertadores) August 21, 2024
During Atlético Mineiro vs San Lorenzo in the Copa Libertadores yesterday night, Brazilian police opened fire in the stands, shooting at people with what I hope were rubber bullets, which are however still very dangerous. They also deployed tear gas.— Football Report (@FootballReprt) August 21, 2024
Police brutality continues to… pic.twitter.com/FsflgpW3Z2
INCIDENTES EN BRASIL ENTRE LOS HINCHAS DE SAN LORENZO Y LA POLICÍA— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) August 21, 2024
El partido de vuelta por los octavos de final de la #CopaLibertadores estuvo demorado. Otra vez en Brasil agrediendo a los argentinos. La historia de siempre. pic.twitter.com/LG7csR9qaU
Imágenes del partido de #sanlorenzo vs #Mineiro por la #ConmebolLibertadores los policías como siempre golpeando a los hinchas argentinos.— DEPORFUT (@DEPORFUT_ok) August 21, 2024
Es indignante que siempre hagan lo mismo y la #conmebol no haga nada al respecto, después los racistas son los argentinos pic.twitter.com/vyiSixo2fb
