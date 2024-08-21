Άγριο ξύλο και δακρυγόνα στις εξέδρες σε ματς του Copa Libertadores, μετά από νέα επίθεση της Αστυνομίας σε οπαδούς - Δείτε βίντεο
Ατλέτικο Μινέιρο Σαν Λορέντζο Βραζιλία Αργεντινή Copa Libertadores Αστυνομία

Το Ατλέτικο Μινέιρο - Σαν Λορένσο διεκόπη προσωρινά, με όσους βρίσκονταν στον αγωνιστικό χώρο να επηρεάζονται από τα χημικά - Μία σύλληψη και ένας τραυματισμός από πλαστική σφαίρα

san-lorenzo-atletico-mineiro-policia
Γιώργος Σιάφας
Αντικείμενο συζήτησης έχει γίνει για ακόμη μία φορά η Αστυνομία της Βραζιλίας μιας και οπαδοί φιλοξενούμενης (αργεντίνικης) ομάδας δέχθηκαν ξανά επίθεση, που μάλιστα μοιάζει αναίτια.

Το κλίμα ήταν τεταμένο πριν από το παιχνίδι, όπως άλλωστε συνηθίζεται σε παιχνίδια ανάμεσα σε Βραζιλιάνους και Αργεντινούς, ωστόσο τίποτα δεν φαίνεται να δικαιολογεί την εισβολή των αστυνομικών δυνάμεων στην εξέδρα των οπαδών της Σαν Λορένσο.


«Αργεντινοί ρατσιστές, π...νας γιοι»



Όλα συνέβησαν λίγο πριν τελειώσει το παιχνίδι και ενώ η Ατλέτικο Μινέιρο προηγούταν στο σκορ 1-0, που της έδωσε εν τέλει και την πρόκριση στην επόμενη φάση μετά και το 1-1 του πρώτου αγώνα.

Όπως φαίνεται και στα βίντεο, οι δυνάμεις της Αστυνομίας -χωρίς να έχει προηγηθεί κάτι- έσπειραν τον πανικό στους ταξιδιώτες, οι οποίοι (πλην ελάχιστων εξαιρέσεων) προσπάθησαν να προστατευτούν.

Σύμφωνα με καταγγελίες οι αστυνομικοί πυροβολούσαν τον κόσμο από κοντινή απόσταση με πλαστικές σφαίρες (με αποτέλεσμα τραυματισμό ενός ατόμου) ενώ τα χτυπήματα με τα γκλομπς γίνονταν στα τυφλά. Μετά τον γενικό χαμό συνελήφθη ένα άτομο.

Όσα διαδραματίστηκαν στην εξέδρα οδήγησαν τον αγώνα σε προσωρινή διακοπή, με τους πρωταγωνιστές να μην μπορούν να πάρουν ανάσες εξαιτίας των χημικών, και ολοκληρώθηκε λίγο αργότερα με τους οπαδούς της Σαν Λορένσο περικυκλωμένους.

Όπως τονίζουν αργεντίνικα ΜΜΕ, μέσα σε έναν χρόνο αυτή ήταν η τρίτη επίθεση της βραζιλιάνικης Αστυνομίας σε ταξιδιώτες Αργεντινούς τον τελευταίο χρόνο, μετά το ματς της Φλουμινένσε κόντρα στη Μπόκα Ζούνιορς και το ματς της εθνικής Βραζιλίας κόντρα στην «αλμπισελέστε», αλλά και μια επίθεση που είχε γίνει σε παραλία εις βάρος και πάλι οπαδών της Μπόκα.

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες:

Η εξέδρα της Σαν Λορένσο πριν γίνει η επίθεση:



Η είσοδος της Αστυνομίας στις εξέδρες και αναίτια χρήση χημικών στο 0:35:



Έγινε χρήση χημικών ακόμη και όταν το πλήθος είχε διαλυθεί:



Τέσσερις αστυνομικοί χτυπάνε έναν άνδρα, ο οποίος προσπάθησε να ξεφύγει από τα κρατήματα ενός με τον οποίο είχαν πιαστεί στα χέρια:



Οι αντιδράσεις στον αγωνιστικό χώρο, με τον διαιτητή να διατάσσει τη διακοπή του αγώνα:

Γιώργος Σιάφας

