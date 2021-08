Φωτιές - Κοπέρνικος: Αυτή είναι η καταστροφή στην Αρχαία Ολυμπία

#EMSR528 - Ancient #Olympia🇬🇷



As the fire has been put out, we have delivered the damage Grading Product based on the latest 🛰 VHR imagery



To date, the #wildfire in numbers:

🔥 18,005 ha of burnt area

🧑‍🤝‍🧑16,567 people affected

🏠1,466 houses affected



