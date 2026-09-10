Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκροί και 34 τραυματίες σε ρωσική επιδρομή σε εμπορικό κέντρο, βίντεο
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Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκροί και 34 τραυματίες σε ρωσική επιδρομή σε εμπορικό κέντρο, βίντεο

Το ρωσικό πλήγμα με drone έγινε σε εμπορικό κέντρο στην πόλη Πάβλογκραντ, στην ανατολική-κεντρική Ουκρανία

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκροί και 34 τραυματίες σε ρωσική επιδρομή σε εμπορικό κέντρο, βίντεο
2 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Τουλάχιστον τρεις άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και 34 τραυματίστηκαν σήμερα σε ρωσικό πλήγμα με drone σε εμπορικό κέντρο στην πόλη Πάβλογκραντ, στην ανατολική-κεντρική Ουκρανία, ανέφεραν οι αρχές.

«Πριν από περίπου μία ώρα, οι Ρώσοι έπληξαν ένα εμπορικό κέντρο που βρίσκεται στο κέντρο του Πάβλογκραντ. Ήταν μέρα μεσημέρι, ενώ οι δρόμοι ήταν γεμάτοι κόσμο», δήλωσε ο υπουργός Εσωτερικών Ιβάν Βιγκίβσκι στο Telegram.

Ένα παιδί είναι μεταξύ των τραυματιών, ανέφεραν περιφερειακοί εισαγγελείς στο Telegram.

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Η επετειακή συνταγή του φετινού Spetses Mini Marathon

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Παλιά, η ψυχαγωγία ήταν κάτι απλό. Ένα βιβλίο, μία ταινία, μια κούνια στην αυλή, φίλοι στη γειτονιά. Αυτές οι στιγμές μας έκαναν να νιώθουμε μαζί, να φτιάχνουμε εικόνες και μνήμες όλοι μαζί. Στο μέλλον θα δίνει την απάντηση στο ερώτημα «ποιος είμαι».

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