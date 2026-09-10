Για άλλη μια χρονιά, το Stelios Philanthropic Foundation στηρίζει έμπρακτα τη νέα επιχειρηματικότητα, επιβραβεύοντας τρεις νεοφυείς επιχειρήσεις με συνολικά €300.000
Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκροί και 34 τραυματίες σε ρωσική επιδρομή σε εμπορικό κέντρο, βίντεο
Το ρωσικό πλήγμα με drone έγινε σε εμπορικό κέντρο στην πόλη Πάβλογκραντ, στην ανατολική-κεντρική Ουκρανία
«Πριν από περίπου μία ώρα, οι Ρώσοι έπληξαν ένα εμπορικό κέντρο που βρίσκεται στο κέντρο του Πάβλογκραντ. Ήταν μέρα μεσημέρι, ενώ οι δρόμοι ήταν γεμάτοι κόσμο», δήλωσε ο υπουργός Εσωτερικών Ιβάν Βιγκίβσκι στο Telegram.
Ένα παιδί είναι μεταξύ των τραυματιών, ανέφεραν περιφερειακοί εισαγγελείς στο Telegram.
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Russia is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, killing and injuring people.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 10, 2026
It is always very painful for me to compile these posts, if I'm honest. I think about the amount of pain and suffering that Russia is inflicting on us, of the… pic.twitter.com/eido19J0wh
🚨 BREAKING: A Russian strike on Pavlohrad killed 2 people and wounded 18.— UNITED24 Media (@United24media) September 10, 2026
The attack sparked fires across shopping stalls, vehicles, and a local shop. pic.twitter.com/hbYFuAEpJg
Horrifying video of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. Three people were killed, and 34 more were wounded. Two State Emergency Service employees were wounded while dealing with the aftermath of the shelling and were hospitalized. Over the past month, the Dnipropetrovsk region has been targeted hundreds of times. Because the Dnipropetrovsk region, especially frontline districts like Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih, faces continuous shelling every day.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 10, 2026
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