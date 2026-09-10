Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκροί και 34 τραυματίες σε ρωσική επιδρομή σε εμπορικό κέντρο, βίντεο

Russia is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, killing and injuring people. It is always very painful for me to compile these posts, if I'm honest. I think about the amount of pain and suffering that Russia is inflicting on us, of the… pic.twitter.com/eido19J0wh

Horrifying video of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. Three people were killed, and 34 more were wounded. Two State Emergency Service employees were wounded while dealing with the aftermath of the shelling and were hospitalized. Over the past month, the Dnipropetrovsk region has been targeted hundreds of times. Because the Dnipropetrovsk region, especially frontline districts like Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih, faces continuous shelling every day.