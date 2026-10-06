Η απολογία του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο: Ζητώ συγγνώμη από τον λαό της Πορτογαλίας, είμαι διαθέσιμος για την εθνική
Ο 41χρονος σούπερ σταρ έβγαλε μακροσκελέστατη ανακοίνωση, εξηγεί τους λόγους που έφυγε από την αποστολή και αφήνει αιχμές για τον προπονητή Ζόρζε Ζέσους
Ο 41χρονος σούπερ σταρ αποκαλύπτει πως είχε αποφασίσει να πει αντίο στην εθνική μετά το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο αλλά η ομοσπονδία του ζήτησε να μείνει. Τόνισε πως είχε αναφέρει ως ιδανική λύση τον Ζόρζε Ζέσους για τη θέση του προπονητή αλλά πως αθέτησε ο νέος τεχνικός πολλές από τις υποσχέσεις του.
Ζητά συγγνώμη από τον λαό της Πορτογαλίας, λέει πως θα εκτίσει όποια ποινή του επιβληθεί αλλά και πως παραμένει διαθέσιμος για τις επόμενες κλήσεις της εθνικής ομάδας.
Αν και αφήνει αιχμές για τον ομοσπονδιακό τεχνικό.
Αναλυτικά η δήλωση του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο:
«Όπως είχα υποσχεθεί, αποφάσισα να εξηγήσω ο ίδιος, σε πρώτο πρόσωπο και με απόλυτη σαφήνεια, τις συνθήκες που διαμορφώθηκαν κατά την τελευταία συγκέντρωση της εθνικής Πορτογαλίας.
Μετά το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο του 2026 είχα ετοιμάσει μια επιστολή προς τους Πορτογάλους, την οποία εξακολουθώ να φυλάω, με όσα θέλω να τους πω όταν έρθει η στιγμή να αποχωρήσω οριστικά από την εθνική μας ομάδα.
🚨🇵🇹 OFFICIAL! CRISTIANO RONALDO STATEMENT: “This is the truth on what has happened with Jorge Jesus”. As I promised, I decided to recount, in the first person and directly, the circumstances surrounding the last training camp of the National Team. After the 2026 World Cup I prepared a letter to the Portuguese people, which I still keep, with the words I want to address to them when I leave our team for good. At the end of the competition, already on the flight back from the United States, the President of the Federation asked and insisted that I reconsider the decision to leave, because the FPF wanted me to continue. Right afterwards he asked me for my opinion on the name of the current head coach, which he was considering alongside other names he did not reveal to me. I told the President of the Federation that, in my opinion, it would be the right choice. That is why, on the day the current head coach was presented, I was genuinely happy with the choice. It was the right option, as the results are confirming. A few days later I received a first contact from the new national team coach saying he would like to meet me in person. I said yes and we scheduled it for the end of my holidays. We met at the Cidade do Futebol, where my club was holding its pre-season training camp. That day the coach told me he was counting on me and that my presence was fundamental to his project. He presented me, right there, with a plan for my participation. He told me I would play the first match and the last one, and that for reasons of physical management he would always make three to four changes per match. At that point he raised the possibility of me not travelling with the national team to Norway and Denmark. He proposed that I play the first match and stay in Portugal, then rejoin before the match at the Dragão. I refused this proposal immediately. It seemed obvious to me that I could not accept it. It was not because I would not play the matches abroad that I would stop captaining our team. That privilege of staying in Portugal would not be a good example. The coach ended up agreeing with my analysis. This conversation was attended by Simão Coutinho, sporting director of Al Nassr, the person to whom the current coach reported throughout last season and one of those responsible for his signing by the club in 2025. On the eve of the start of the camp the coach came to my house in Lisbon, at his request, for another conversation with me. The conversation was calm and all the principles agreed in August were maintained. I played the match at Alvalade and, although substituted, I made no problem of it. I put the armband on Bruno Fernandes myself, far from imagining that I might be taking my last steps as a player and captain of the National Team. What mattered to me that day was our victory. Winning is always good; in Portugal and for my country, even better. At lunchtime on the day of the match in Norway, an assistant to the coach came to the table where the group was having lunch and informed me that the coach wanted to speak to me. To my absolute surprise, the coach asked me if I was fit to play 30 minutes. I was fully focused on my physical recovery, integrated with my teammates as always, and thinking that I would not play that day. Without any problem. This request was something outside my physical recovery and training plan — because I was only going to play on the 4th at the Dragão — but of course I said yes. He replied that I should then be ready because I would play 30 minutes. The rest everyone knows. I warmed up from half-time, watched the minutes go by, and was not called. The coach had broken his word to me.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026
Μετά το τέλος της διοργάνωσης, ήδη κατά την πτήση της επιστροφής από τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, ο πρόεδρος της Ομοσπονδίας μού ζήτησε επίμονα να επανεξετάσω την απόφασή μου να αποχωρήσω, καθώς η Ομοσπονδία επιθυμούσε να συνεχίσω.
Στη συνέχεια μου ζήτησε τη γνώμη μου για τον σημερινό ομοσπονδιακό προπονητή, το όνομα του οποίου εξέταζε μαζί με άλλες επιλογές που δεν μου αποκάλυψε. Του απάντησα ότι, κατά τη γνώμη μου, ήταν η σωστή επιλογή.
Γι’ αυτό και την ημέρα της παρουσίασής του χάρηκα πραγματικά. Πίστευα ότι ήταν η σωστή επιλογή, κάτι που θεωρώ ότι επιβεβαιώνουν και τα αποτελέσματα.
Λίγες ημέρες αργότερα επικοινώνησε μαζί μου και μου είπε ότι ήθελε να συναντηθούμε από κοντά. Συναντηθήκαμε στην Cidade do Futebol, όπου η ομάδα μου πραγματοποιούσε την προετοιμασία της.
Μου πρότεινε επίσης να μην ταξιδέψω με την ομάδα στη Νορβηγία και τη Δανία. Να παίξω στο πρώτο παιχνίδι, να παραμείνω στην Πορτογαλία και να ενσωματωθώ ξανά στην αποστολή πριν από το ματς στο Ντραγκάο.
Αρνήθηκα αμέσως. Θεωρούσα αυτονόητο ότι δεν μπορούσα να δεχθώ κάτι τέτοιο. Το γεγονός ότι δεν θα αγωνιζόμουν στα εκτός έδρας παιχνίδια δεν σήμαινε ότι θα έπαυα να είμαι αρχηγός της ομάδας μας. Το να απολαμβάνω το προνόμιο να μείνω στην Πορτογαλία δεν θα αποτελούσε καλό παράδειγμα. Ο προπονητής συμφώνησε τελικά μαζί μου.
Στη συζήτηση ήταν παρών και ο Σιμάο Κουτίνιο, αθλητικός διευθυντής της Αλ Νασρ.
Την παραμονή της έναρξης της συγκέντρωσης, ο προπονητής ήρθε στο σπίτι μου στη Λισαβόνα, με δική του πρωτοβουλία, για να μιλήσουμε ξανά. Η συζήτηση ήταν ήρεμη και όσα είχαμε συμφωνήσει τον Αύγουστο παρέμειναν σε ισχύ.
🚨💣 MAJOR BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo has decided NOT to retire from international football. Cristiano Ronaldo remains AVAILABLE for Portugal from November international break. More follows. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/M3AWh7Qtje— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026
Αγωνίστηκα στο παιχνίδι του Αλβαλάδε και, παρότι αντικαταστάθηκα, δεν δημιούργησα κανένα πρόβλημα. Παρέδωσα ο ίδιος το περιβραχιόνιο στον Μπρούνο Φερνάντες, χωρίς να μπορώ να φανταστώ ότι ίσως εκείνη τη στιγμή έκανα τα τελευταία μου βήματα ως ποδοσφαιριστής και αρχηγός της εθνικής.
Για μένα το σημαντικότερο εκείνη την ημέρα ήταν η νίκη. Το να κερδίζεις είναι πάντα όμορφο. Όταν κερδίζεις στην Πορτογαλία και για τη χώρα σου, ακόμη περισσότερο.
Την ημέρα του αγώνα στη Νορβηγία, την ώρα του μεσημεριανού, ένας συνεργάτης του προπονητή με ενημέρωσε ότι ήθελε να μου μιλήσει. Προς μεγάλη μου έκπληξη, με ρώτησε εάν ήμουν σε θέση να αγωνιστώ για 30 λεπτά.
Ήμουν απόλυτα προσηλωμένος στην αποκατάστασή μου και θεωρούσα ότι δεν θα έπαιζα εκείνη την ημέρα. Το αίτημά του βρισκόταν εκτός του προγράμματος αποκατάστασης και προπόνησης που ακολουθούσα, καθώς το πλάνο προέβλεπε να αγωνιστώ ξανά στις 4 του μήνα στο Ντραγκάο. Παρ’ όλα αυτά, φυσικά απάντησα θετικά.
Μου είπε τότε να είμαι έτοιμος, επειδή θα έπαιζα για 30 λεπτά.
Τα υπόλοιπα τα γνωρίζουν όλοι. Έκανα προθέρμανση από το ημίχρονο, έβλεπα τα λεπτά να περνούν και τελικά δεν μπήκα ποτέ.
Ο προπονητής δεν τήρησε τον λόγο του.
🚨🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: “The coach had broken his word to me. At the end of the match I only wanted everything to finish with the victory and to be alone. I did not go to greet the fans. A failing that is solely my responsibility and that should not have happened. I apologise to the Portuguese who supported us intensely there, I apologise to the fans, and I apologise to those who, without being Portuguese, may have travelled there to see me and whom I may have disappointed. Forty-eight hours later we had a conversation — myself, the coach and Simão Coutinho — since he had been the one accompanying our conversations in August. It was a deep moment, very frank, without any kind of filter. We agreed that there was only one way to close this “case”: that the coach repeat what he had just told me in private, in the presence of Simão Coutinho, but in the press room. What was agreed was simple: the coach would begin the press conference with this subject, seeking to close the matter by telling the truth. He would say that I never asked to play any minutes, that it was the coach and no one else who proposed the plan for this camp to me, and that it was a mistake to put me on to warm up and then not bring me on, and that if it happened again he would not do it. We ended that meeting with the coach asking me for a hug, promising me that he would say at the conference what he had just said to me, and that the matter would be overcome. I would not play in Denmark and I would play the match at the Dragão. All of this in the presence of Simão Coutinho, always. At the coach’s request, a meeting then took place between himself, Simão Coutinho and Tiago Craveiro by videoconference, in which what we had discussed was summarised. A short document was produced which I myself validated and which, with my knowledge, was delivered to the coach, as he had requested. The conference was what is known: the posture had nothing to do with our meeting; I heard expressions and an aggressiveness that I do not believe I deserved, an attitude of “I want, I can and I command” that he never showed me, not even remotely, in private the day before. The notes I validated were the following: “I think it is important, also because it is the truth, to clarify a few things before talking about Denmark: 1. I myself, and no one else, proposed to Cristiano a plan for him this sporting season with the National Team. It was a long and very good conversation. 2. I know how much he lives and loves the national team and the weight he has in the world, and even more the weight and the positive influence he has had on the national team for 24 consecutive years. 3. The plan I proposed to Cristiano was accepted. 4. He never questioned my options. He was exemplary, loyal and professional. 5. The match in Norway was not part of the plan I drew up for him. However, I felt that he had managed to recover physically from the first match and I warned him that I might have to use him. Cristiano agreed. 6. I made a mistake by putting someone of the stature of Pelé or Maradona on to warm up and then not putting him in the game. If it were today I would not do it. 7. To close the subject: I want Cristiano in the National Team. In fact I do not want him a little, I want him a lot. Fortunately he also believes in me. He believed at Al Nassr and he does here as well. 8. About not greeting the fans. We have already spoken about that. Someone who has played more than 230 matches for the national team does not receive lessons from me on love for Portugal. It was a moment of frustration that erases nothing. He is the player who gives the most autographs, takes the most selfies, and shows the most affection to the fans. Let us not invent problems where they do not exist. When we are not happy we react. That was all. None of these notes, therefore, said that the coach should even apologise to me. It was the second time he had broken his word to me”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026
Μετά το παιχνίδι ήθελα απλώς να τελειώσουν όλα με τη νίκη μας και να μείνω μόνος. Δεν πήγα να χαιρετήσω τους φιλάθλους. Ήταν δικό μου λάθος και δεν έπρεπε να συμβεί.
Ζητώ συγγνώμη από τους Πορτογάλους που βρέθηκαν εκεί και μας υποστήριξαν με τόσο πάθος. Ζητώ συγγνώμη από τους φιλάθλους και από όσους, ακόμη κι αν δεν είναι Πορτογάλοι, μπορεί να ταξίδεψαν για να με δουν και τους απογοήτευσα.
Σαράντα οκτώ ώρες αργότερα συναντηθήκαμε εγώ, ο προπονητής και ο Σιμάο Κουτίνιο. Ήταν μια βαθιά, απολύτως ειλικρινής συζήτηση, χωρίς κανένα φίλτρο.
Συμφωνήσαμε ότι υπήρχε μόνο ένας τρόπος να κλείσει η υπόθεση: ο προπονητής να επαναλάβει δημόσια, στη συνέντευξη Τύπου, όσα μου είχε πει κατ’ ιδίαν παρουσία του Σιμάο.
Η συμφωνία ήταν απλή. Θα ξεκινούσε τη συνέντευξη Τύπου ξεκαθαρίζοντας ότι ποτέ δεν ζήτησα εγώ να αγωνιστώ για συγκεκριμένα λεπτά, ότι εκείνος ήταν αυτός που μου είχε προτείνει το συγκεκριμένο πλάνο και ότι έκανε λάθος βάζοντάς με να κάνω προθέρμανση χωρίς τελικά να με χρησιμοποιήσει. Θα έλεγε επίσης ότι, εάν βρισκόταν ξανά στην ίδια κατάσταση, δεν θα το επαναλάμβανε.
Ολοκληρώσαμε τη συνάντηση με τον προπονητή να μου ζητά μια αγκαλιά και να μου υπόσχεται ότι στη συνέντευξη Τύπου θα έλεγε όσα είχε μόλις πει σε μένα. Εγώ δεν θα έπαιζα στη Δανία και θα αγωνιζόμουν στο Ντραγκάο.
Στη συνέχεια πραγματοποιήθηκε τηλεδιάσκεψη και συντάχθηκε ένα σύντομο κείμενο, το οποίο ενέκρινα προσωπικά και παραδόθηκε στον προπονητή, όπως ο ίδιος είχε ζητήσει.
Στη συνέντευξη Τύπου, όμως, η στάση του δεν είχε καμία σχέση με τη συζήτηση που είχαμε κάνει. Άκουσα εκφράσεις και έναν επιθετικό τόνο που θεωρώ ότι δεν άξιζα, μια συμπεριφορά που δεν είχε δείξει απέναντί μου κατ’ ιδίαν ούτε κατά διάνοια.
Οι σημειώσεις που είχα εγκρίνει ανέφεραν ξεκάθαρα ότι το πλάνο για τη συμμετοχή μου είχε προταθεί από τον ίδιο, ότι εγώ το είχα αποδεχθεί, ότι ποτέ δεν αμφισβήτησα τις επιλογές του και ότι η συμπεριφορά μου ήταν υποδειγματική, πιστή και επαγγελματική.
Ανέφεραν επίσης ότι το παιχνίδι στη Νορβηγία δεν βρισκόταν αρχικά στο πλάνο μου, αλλά ο προπονητής θεώρησε ότι είχα ανακάμψει αρκετά ώστε να μπορώ να χρησιμοποιηθώ και εγώ συμφώνησα.
Υπήρχε ακόμη η παραδοχή ότι ήταν λάθος να βάλει έναν ποδοσφαιριστή του μεγέθους του Πελέ ή του Μαραντόνα να προθερμαίνεται και τελικά να μην τον χρησιμοποιήσει, καθώς και η ξεκάθαρη θέση ότι με ήθελε στην εθνική Πορτογαλίας.
Σε κανένα από αυτά τα σημεία δεν υπήρχε καν απαίτηση να μου ζητήσει συγγνώμη.
Ήταν, όμως, η δεύτερη φορά που δεν τηρούσε τον λόγο που μου είχε δώσει.
Αποφάσισα να εγκαταλείψω την αποστολή χωρίς να περιμένω άλλη μία αθέτηση συμφωνίας. Για μένα η αλήθεια εξακολουθεί να είναι το σημαντικότερο πράγμα στις ανθρώπινες σχέσεις. Όσο κι αν πονάει, προτιμώ να μου λένε την αλήθεια.
Το ίδιο πρωί είχα πει στον πρόεδρο της Ομοσπονδίας και στον προπονητή ότι, εάν δεν με ήθελαν στην εθνική, αρκούσε να μου το πουν ξεκάθαρα. Θα το δεχόμουν. Θα οργανώναμε έναν όμορφο αποχαιρετισμό, όπως ονειρεύομαι, και κανείς δεν θα θύμωνε.
Και οι δύο μού απάντησαν ότι κάτι τέτοιο δεν ίσχυε. Ότι η θέση μου ήταν στην εθνική ομάδα.
Σε σχεδόν 25 χρόνια καριέρας δεν αναμείχθηκα ποτέ στις τεχνικές ή τακτικές αποφάσεις οποιουδήποτε προπονητή. Αποδέχομαι, περισσότερο ή λιγότερο εύκολα, αυτό που μου ζητούν. Σέβομαι τις αποφάσεις. Όταν όμως κάποιος δεν κρατά τον λόγο του απέναντί μου, αισθάνομαι ότι η θέση μου δεν είναι εκεί.
Οφείλω επίσης να ζητήσω συγγνώμη από τους συμπαίκτες μου επειδή εγκατέλειψα την αποστολή. Παρά την απόλυτη απώλεια εμπιστοσύνης στον λόγο του προπονητή, δεν έπρεπε να φύγω. Η ευθύνη γι’ αυτό είναι αποκλειστικά δική μου.
🚨🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: “I decided to leave the camp without waiting for any further breach of word. For me the truth is still the most important thing in the relationship between people. However much it hurts, let them tell me the truth. In fact, in a conversation I had with the President of the FPF and with the coach on the morning of the day of that press conference — they can certainly confirm this — I reaffirmed that if they did not want me there they should tell me. It was enough for them to be frank with me. I would accept that and I promised that we would prepare something beautiful, as I dream will happen, and no one would be left angry. I remember it as if it were today. They replied in unison that no. That my place was in the National Team. Never, at any moment, have I interfered in any technical or tactical decision of any coach or national team manager in almost 25 years of career. I accept, for better or worse, what they propose that I do. I respect the decision, and when they break their word to me, I feel that my place is not there. I also owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp. Despite the absolute breach of trust in the coach’s word, as those who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine. I apologise to the Portuguese people once again, but the breaking of one’s word has, for me, a defining impact. I felt that, from that point on, my remaining would only harm the working group, and I did what I have always said I would do if I did not feel useful: I packed my bags and left. The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I understand that the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player; I am team captain, and that constitutes an aggravating factor. I have already apologised, but I know that attitudes must have consequences. Anyone who is in football as I am knows that, regardless of each person’s status, the rules are the same for everyone. On this subject, I have heard a great deal of talk about farewell matches, that I must have a dignified farewell and that the Federation wants to give me that opportunity. I learned in life, often hungry and with nothing to eat, that no one gives anything to anyone. I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that. But when I think of the national team, what I really think of is competing. That is what I thought on the day I was given the news of my father’s death. I was at a camp with our national team and I decided to stay there until the end of the match the following day. I did for the country what I would never do for any club. Therefore, if I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team. This is, believe me, the purest of truths. Cristiano Ronaldo”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026
Ζητώ ξανά συγγνώμη από τους Πορτογάλους. Η αθέτηση του λόγου, όμως, έχει για μένα καθοριστική σημασία. Ένιωσα ότι από εκείνο το σημείο και μετά η παρουσία μου θα έκανε μόνο κακό στην ομάδα και έκανα αυτό που πάντοτε έλεγα ότι θα κάνω εάν αισθανθώ ότι δεν είμαι πλέον χρήσιμος: μάζεψα τα πράγματά μου και έφυγα.
Η πράξη μου πρέπει να αξιολογηθεί και να τιμωρηθεί από την Πορτογαλική Ποδοσφαιρική Ομοσπονδία. Θεωρώ ότι δεν πρέπει να υπάρξει κανένα ελαφρυντικό.
Δεν είμαι ένας οποιοσδήποτε ποδοσφαιριστής. Είμαι ο αρχηγός και αυτό αποτελεί επιβαρυντικό παράγοντα. Έχω ζητήσει συγγνώμη, αλλά γνωρίζω ότι οι πράξεις έχουν συνέπειες. Ανεξάρτητα από το κύρος του καθενός, οι κανόνες πρέπει να είναι ίδιοι για όλους.
Ακούω επίσης πολλά για αποχαιρετιστήριους αγώνες, ότι πρέπει να έχω έναν αποχαιρετισμό αντάξιο της πορείας μου και ότι η Ομοσπονδία θέλει να μου δώσει αυτή την ευκαιρία.
Στη ζωή μου έμαθα ότι κανείς δεν χαρίζει τίποτα σε κανέναν.
Μπορώ να υποσχεθώ στους φιλάθλους μου και ιδιαίτερα στους Πορτογάλους ότι θα υπάρξει ένας ή περισσότεροι αποχαιρετιστήριοι αγώνες. Θα υπάρχει χρόνος γι’ αυτό.
Όταν όμως σκέφτομαι την εθνική, σκέφτομαι πάνω απ’ όλα τον ανταγωνισμό.
Αυτό σκεφτόμουν ακόμη και την ημέρα που έμαθα ότι πέθανε ο πατέρας μου. Βρισκόμουν σε αποστολή της εθνικής και αποφάσισα να παραμείνω μέχρι να ολοκληρωθεί ο αγώνας της επόμενης ημέρας. Για τη χώρα μου έκανα κάτι που δεν θα έκανα ποτέ για κανέναν σύλλογο.
Επομένως, εάν είμαι καλά σωματικά, εάν αγωνίζομαι με την ομάδα μου και, ελπίζω, συνεχίζω να σκοράρω, μετά την έκτιση της τιμωρίας που θα μου επιβληθεί θα είμαι διαθέσιμος, όπως ήμουν πάντοτε μέχρι σήμερα, για να αγωνιστώ και να κερδίσω με την εθνική Πορτογαλίας.
Αυτή είναι, πιστέψτε με, η πιο καθαρή αλήθεια».
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr