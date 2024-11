ΗΠΑ-προεδρικές εκλογές: Το τελευταίο σαββατοκύριακο της προεκλογικής εκστρατείας

🔹HARRIS & TRUMP FIGHT FOR AN EDGE IN POLLS & ▪️TRUMP DELIVERS LOW-ENERGY MESSAGE IN MI 🔹also TRUMP SAYS HE HAS 97% CHANCE OF WINNING - AS POLLS TIP HARRIS WIN.

🇺🇸Election results could take days until called. Media will likely call the results based on data from election… pic.twitter.com/1CDv60bR0i