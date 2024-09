Βραζιλία: Οι πυρκαγιές απειλούν μέχρι το Σάο Πάολο και το Ρίο

pic.twitter.com/dNhUgHPSVM #Aproximidad #BREAKING #BRAZIL #BRASIL #SãoCARLOS



🔴 BRAZIL :📹 MASSIVE FIRE BROKE OUT IN SÃO CARLOS,



near the LATAM maintenance center at MÁRIO PEREIRA LOPES AIRPORT (QSC).

The fire broke out on September 11 and spread to several areas#Ultimahora #W…