ΗΠΑ: Τουλάχιστον 24 τραυματίες σε σύγκρουση δύο συρμών του μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης - Δείτε βίντεο

24 people injured after two subway trains collided on the Upper West Side in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ZMKCaAxiK7— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 4, 2024
🇺🇸Plusieurs blessés sont à déplorer suite au déraillement d’un train sur la ligne 1 du métro de #NewYork. Une collision avec une autre rame serait à l’origine de l’accident (NY Post). pic.twitter.com/zSGGufl2Y2— Maxime Trédan (@MaxTredan) January 4, 2024
Two subways Trains have Collided causing a derailment in New York. pic.twitter.com/iNrYqUJxQ4— DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 4, 2024
At least 24 were injured after a train derailed near 96th Street on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Video from inside the train shows the FDNY's response.— FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) January 4, 2024
UPDATES HERE: https://t.co/X7G7E3Rj6g pic.twitter.com/S16g4mK80g