ΗΠΑ: Τουλάχιστον 24 τραυματίες σε σύγκρουση δύο συρμών του μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης - Δείτε βίντεο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Νέα Υόρκη Μετρό Σύγκρουση τρένων

ΗΠΑ: Τουλάχιστον 24 τραυματίες σε σύγκρουση δύο συρμών του μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης - Δείτε βίντεο

Ουδείς υπέστη σοβαρό τραυματισμό στη σύγκρουση των δυο συρμών, ο ένας από τους οποίους μετέφερε επιβάτες και ο άλλος ήταν άδειος και σταματημένος στις σιδηροτροχιές

MixCollage-05-Jan-2024-01-50-AM-6122
Τουλάχιστον 24 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν ελαφρά χθες Πέμπτη στη Νέα Υόρκη όταν συγκρούστηκαν δυο συρμοί του μετρό, ο ένας από τους οποίους εκτροχιάστηκε, ενημέρωσαν οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης εκτάκτων καταστάσεων, που απέκλεισαν μια από τις πιο πολυσύχναστες συνοικίες του Μανχάταν.



Τρεις γραμμές του πολυδαίδαλου δικτύου ενός από τα παλιότερα μετρό στον κόσμο παρέλυσαν και το βορειοδυτικό τμήμα του κύριου νησιού της μητρόπολης, η συνοικία Άπερ Γουέστ Σάιντ του Μανχάταν, κατακλύστηκε και αποκλείστηκε από πυροσβέστες, αστυνομικούς κι ασθενοφόρα.



Κλείσιμο
Ουδείς υπέστη σοβαρό τραυματισμό στη σύγκρουση των δυο συρμών, ο ένας από τους οποίους μετέφερε επιβάτες και ο άλλος ήταν άδειος και σταματημένος στις σιδηροτροχιές, ανέφεραν στον Τύπο επιτόπου ο Ίαν Σουόρντς των υπηρεσιών των πρώτων βοηθειών και ο Μάικ Μάγερς της διεύθυνσης του πυροσβεστικού σώματος της Νέας Υόρκης.



Το μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης είναι παραμελημένο, σε άσχημη κατάσταση, μολαταύτα τα ατυχήματα και τα προβλήματα στο πελώριο δίκτυο είναι γενικά σπάνια και η χρήση του ξανάγινε μαζική μετά την εγκατάλειψή του εξαιτίας της πανδημίας και της αύξησης της εγκληματικότητας μεταξύ του 2020 και του 2022.





Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ



Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

ΕΟΔΥ: Τήρηση αποστάσεων, αντισηπτικά και αερισμό των αιθουσών συνιστούν οι επιστήμονες για να ανοίξουν με ασφάλεια τα σχολεία

Αγία Παρασκευή: «Θα έρθω με 50 άτομα και θα στο κάνω λίμπα» - Απείλησαν την οικογένεια του 14χρονου μετά τον άγριο ξυλοδαρμό του

Πώς Κασέμ Σουλεϊμανί και Σάλεχ αλ Αρούρι βοήθησαν το Ιράν να πετύχει την ηγεμονία σε Ιράκ, Συρία και Λίβανο

Thema Insights

Είναι αυτό το καλύτερο business laptop;

Η επιλογή του κατάλληλου lapop για έναν επαγγελματία ήταν πάντα μια πρόκληση, αλλά αυτό το μοντέλο θα κάνει την απόφασή σας πιο εύκολη.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης