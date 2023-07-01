Κένυα: Τουλάχιστον 48 νεκροί σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα - Δείτε βίντεο

Να τι συνέβαινε στον κόσμο όταν η Amita εξελισσόταν, έκανε βήματα προόδου, κέρδιζε την αγάπη του κόσμου και άλλαζε τη σχέση μας με τα φρούτα και την υγιεινή διατροφή.
Black Friday at Kericho! 78 people so far have lost their lives,bodies taken to several morgues.— Z.K. TANUI (@ZethTanui) June 30, 2023
Some bodies are still trapped under the truck.
The injured were taken to several hospitals across the County others Nakuru.
KENHA should make a bold decision& ban roadside trading. pic.twitter.com/oV1Lq8yfUr
Scores killed in horrific crash at Londiani on Kericho-Nakuru highway pic.twitter.com/ppb2YKIk2W— Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) June 30, 2023