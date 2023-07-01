Κένυα: Τουλάχιστον 48 νεκροί σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα - Δείτε βίντεο
Κένυα Τροχαίο δυστύχημα

Κένυα: Τουλάχιστον 48 νεκροί σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα - Δείτε βίντεο

Φορτηγό έχασε τον έλεγχο και προσέκρουσε πάνω σε τοπικά μικρά λεωφορεία που ήταν συγκεντρωμένα σε στάση -  Τουλάχιστον 30 τραυματίες έχουν διακομισθεί σε νοσοκομεία

Τουλάχιστον 48 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα στη δυτική Κένυα σήμερα το βράδυ σε μια ιδιαίτερη πολυσύχναστη διασταύρωση, ανακοίνωσε η τοπική αστυνομία.

"Επί του παρόντος μπορούμε να επιβεβαιώσουμε ότι 48 άνθρωποι είναι νεκροί και εκτιμούμε ότι ένας ή δύο άλλοι είναι ακόμα εγκλωβισμένοι μέσα στο φορτηγό", δήλωσε ένας αστυνομικός διοικητής, ο Τζέφρι Μάγεκ, μετά τη σύγκρουση στον αυτοκινητόδρομο μεταξύ των πόλεων Κερίτσο και Νακούρου.

Ο διοικητής έκανε λόγο για τουλάχιστον 30 τραυματίες που έχουν διακομισθεί σε κοντινά νοσοκομεία.



"Έχουμε την εκτίμηση ότι ένα φορτηγό στον δρόμο προς το Κερίτσο έχασε τον έλεγχο και προσέκρουσε πάνω σε τοπικά μικρά λεωφορεία που ήταν συγκεντρωμένα σε στάση λεωφορείου, πέρασε πάνω από αυτά και τραυμάτισε τους επιβάτες και τους πεζούς που βρίσκονταν σε αυτή τη στάση", είπε ο αστυνομικός.

Αρκετά τοπικά τηλεοπτικά δίκτυα έδειξαν εικόνες από διαλυμένα οχήματα.




Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ




