Η εντυπωσιακή τοιχογραφία με Μπράιαντ και Ντόντσιτς στο Λος Άντζελες - Βίντεο

A new Luka & Kobe mural is coming soon in LA 🙌🔥 (via @kobemurals ) pic.twitter.com/R3He3Qtrqv

The new Kobe Bryant and Luka Doncic mural coming soon LA 👀 pic.twitter.com/u0QMUOrS6S

"I just wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this moment" 💜💛



Luka gives heartfelt response when asked about his first time meeting Kobe pic.twitter.com/uWXvvOJkjO