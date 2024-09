Αλίσα Λέμαν: Κάνω την ίδια δουλειά με τον Ντάγκλας, παίζουμε στην ίδια ομάδα αλλά εγώ παίρνω 100 φορές λιγότερα χρήματα

“I do the same job as Douglas, play for the same club but I earn 100 times less money. It's not fair. It’s something that affects me, because I'm a woman” — Alisha Lehmann, Douglas Luiz's girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/SCM3v0w1Ur

🇨🇭🗣️ Alisha Lehmann (Douglas Luiz's girlfriend):



“I do the same job as Douglas, play for the same club but I earn 100 times less money. It's not fair. It's something that affects me, because I'm a woman...”



[@Gazzetta_it via @ForzaJuveEN] pic.twitter.com/BlBrXPZv4c