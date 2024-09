Γαλλία: Ο αδελφός του Πογκμπά οδηγείται σε δίκη για απαγωγή και εκβιασμό του διεθνούς Γάλλου άσου

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias and five other people are going on trial for attempting to extort money from the player in 2022 https://t.co/skCLhrsgxz #Juventus #Pogba #SerieA #MUFC

French authorities are investigating a case of “attempted extortion by an organized gang” towards Paul Pogba.



Apart from childhood friends, one of the alleged gang members is his brother Mathias Pogba. pic.twitter.com/7tHT2o1kXM