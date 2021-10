Βγήκαν στη φόρα μηνύματα του Ικάρντι για τη Γουάντα Νάρα: «Έπαψα να την αγαπώ, τη βλέπω ως μητέρα μου»

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Wanda Icardi, Mauro Icardi’s wife, has posted an instagram story translating to “another family you ruined for a bitch”, and has also unfollowed Mauro Icardi on the platform pic.twitter.com/O9D5oBrDF5

Mauro Icardi missed training with PSG today, affected by Wanda Nara's decision to leave him - she departed Paris with the children this lunchtime.

Throwback to when Icardi pulled off the biggest snake move ever on Maxi Lopez...



- Meets his childhood hero

- Become teammates & close friends

- Has an affair with Lopez's wife

- Gets Lopez's kids tattooed on his arm

- Marries Lopez's wife



What a finisher! 😅