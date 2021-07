ΝΒΑ, Μπακς-Σανς: Στο παρκέ ο Γιάννης, κάνει σουτάκια και καρφώνει λίγο πριν τον πρώτο τελικό - Αγωνία αν θα παίξει

Giannis Antetokounmpo getting in some pregame work before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/nrO8qbMgsm

A look at Giannis' pregame warm up ahead of Game 1 👀 #NBAFinals



There’s expected to be a game-time decision on his availability, per @wojespn and @malika_andrews. pic.twitter.com/3qWYaiMAK0