Rolling Stones: Αλλάζει η διάσημη «κόκκινη γλώσσα» στο λογότυπο του συγκροτήματος

Due to demand an additional show at SoFi Stadium in LA has been added for Oct 14. Pre-sale for the Stones mailing list starts Weds Sep 15 10am PT to Thurs Sep 16 10pm PT, sign up: https://t.co/6ayNEEFn5I

Tickets on general sale Fri Sep 17 at 10am PT via https://t.co/eUeXvbYIv8 pic.twitter.com/IMHGhFAR3E