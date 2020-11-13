MENOY
Fitness models: Σέξι γυναίκες με μπράτσα... Σβαρτσενέγκερ και εκατομμύρια followers

models-photo
Βασίλης Τσακίρογλου
5

«Γυναίκες για ιδιαίτερα γούστα», ή μήπως πρωτοπόρες στην αλλαγή των αντιλήψεων και τη διεύρυνση των αισθητικών προτύπων;

Τι κάνουν οι γυναίκες μπόντι-μπίλντερ όταν αποσυρθούν από την ενεργό δράση; Πριν απαντηθεί το... υπαρξιακό αυτό ερώτημα, θα πρέπει να είμαστε βέβαιοι ότι όλοι γνωρίζουν πως υπάρχει γυναικείο μπόντι-μπίλντινγκ. Δηλαδή, επιδείξεις μυϊκής ανάπτυξης. Το κάνουν οι άνδρες από αρχαιοτάτων χρόνων, το κάνουν όμως και οι γυναίκες, επισήμως μόλις από το τέλος της δεκαετίας του 1970, όταν άρχισαν οι σχετικές διοργανώσεις.

Πιθανώς υπό την επήρεια του #MeToo και του νέου ρεύματος χειραφέτησης των γυναικών, το θηλυκό μπόντι-μπίλντινγκ να αναβαθμιστεί στα μάτια του ευρέος κοινού. Διότι η κυρίαρχη αντίληψη είναι ότι «γυναίκες με μούσκουλα και φουσκωμένες φλέβες» είναι, ούτε λίγο ούτε πολύ, μια διεστραμμένη παραδοξότητα. Ένα βίτσιο ορισμένων γυναικών, οι οποίες αλλάζουν φύλο με εναλλακτική μέθοδο, δηλαδή στον πάγκο του γυμναστηρίου και όχι στο κρεβάτι του χειρουργείου.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Bom diaaaaaa! Look mara da @everlastbrasil @twofeet.oficial

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Eva Andressa 🍎🍃 (@eva_andressa) στις

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

1, 2 ou 3? 🤔 @la_favoritha 👙

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Eva Andressa 🍎🍃 (@eva_andressa) στις



Εν πάση περιπτώσει, τα social media έχουν δώσει την ευκαιρία σε κυρίες που ασχολούνται με το μπόντι-μπίλντινγκ να κάνουν μια δεύτερη καριέρα, ενδεχομένως ακόμη πιο επικερδή από την πρώτη. Το Instagram γίνεται πεδίο επιχειρηματικής ανάπτυξης για διαπρεπείς αθλήτριες του σπορ, όπως πχ η Βραζιλιάνα Έβα Αντρέσα, με σχεδόν 6 εκατομμύρια θαυμαστές. Ή η Ελβετίδα Σίντι Λαντόλτ, με 4,2 εκατ. follower. Και η Αυστραλέζα Σίλβια Κοβατσόβα, η οποία, καίτοι εντυπωσιακή, έχει μέχρι στιγμής μόλις 78.800 άτομα να την ακολουθούν. Ακόμη και σε αυτό το χώρο, υπάρχουν και νεοφυείς influencer.

Ανεβάζοντας αφειδώς φωτογραφίες από τις προπονήσεις και τη ζωή τους, τέως ή και νυν γυναίκες μπόντι-μπίλντερ προσελκύουν θαυμαστές αλλά και εταιρείες αθλητικών ειδών, συμπληρωμάτων διατροφής (ιδιαιτέρως). Η δημοφιλία τους εξαργυρώνεται και τις οδηγεί σε καινούργια επιχειρηματικά βήματα, είτε με συνδρομητικές υπηρεσίες τις οποίες παρέχουν -συνήθως με εξ αποστάσεως προπόνηση- είτε με ολόκληρα e-shop όπου πωλούνται είδη με την υπογραφή τους. Γενικώς πάντως, το fitness modeling, αποτελεί μια λίαν επικερδή δραστηριότητα. Ασφαλώς για τις έχουσες τα κατάλληλα προσόντα.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Happy Easter 🐣 to all of us in this crazy time! 🦠😮 . I continued my bikini 👙 testing... what do you think 🤔 . Kisses 😘 from my isolated roof top Balcony 🌅🏙 . #nochocolate #cleanandlean #motivation #easter #bodybuilding #cindytraining

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Cindy Landolt (@cindytraining) στις

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Just don’t forget who’s Boss 😉 . #tuesdaymotivation #abs #shredded #cindytraining #bodybuilding

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Cindy Landolt (@cindytraining) στις


Τα κοινά χαρακτηριστικά όλων των κυριών που ποζάρουν με στιλ ενδιάμεσο, μεταξύ των κλασικών στάσεων του μπόντι-μπίλντινγκ και του καθαυτό αισθησιακού μόντελινγκ, είναι οι υπερδιογκωμένοι μύες και γαλακτοφόροι αδένες. Με πολλή και σκληρή γυμναστική, τα κατάλληλα ενισχυτικά της διατροφής και τις σωστές επισκέψεις στον πλαστικό χειρουργό, επιτυγχάνεται ένα, πολύ διαφορετικό από το στερεότυπο, σχεδόν εξωπραγματικό θηλυκό κάλλος.

«Γυναίκες για ιδιαίτερα γούστα», ή μήπως πρωτοπόρες στην αλλαγή των αντιλήψεων και τη διεύρυνση των αισθητικών προτύπων; Ό,τι και εάν είναι, κυρίως όπως οι τρεις οι οποίες εκθέτουν τα προσόντα τους εδώ, κερδίζουν την προσοχή, κυριολεκτικά άμα τη εμφανίσει. Ο θαυμασμός, ωστόσο, ή η διέγερση σεξουαλικού τύπου φαντασιώσεων είναι μια άλλη, εντελώς προσωπική υπόθεση. Η οποία, ασφαλώς, επαφίεται στις προτιμήσεις εκάστου θαυμαστή και εκάστης θαυμάστριας.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

#fbf Posing practice in #ohio Depleted a lot but shredded 😜... 2 weeks out from planned show @arnoldsportsau 2020 (comp cancelled due #covid_19 😞) @officialbetterbodies @ifbb_pro_league @ifbbproleagueoz @5starphysiquefitness @blackicebikinis @mysupplementstoreaustralia

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Silvia Kovacsova IFBB PRO (@ifbbpro_silviakovacsova) στις

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

...don’t complicate things...”JUST LIFT”😜🤣 @dohertysgym

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Silvia Kovacsova IFBB PRO (@ifbbpro_silviakovacsova) στις



