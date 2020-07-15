Απίστευτη make-up artist κάνει το πρόσωπό της... καρπούζι, το κόβει και το τρώει
Η ειδικότητα της Mimi Choi είναι να δημιουργεί παραπλανητικές εικόνες, ενίοτε σοκαριστικές αλλά τρομακτικά πειστικές ψευδαισθήσεις
Η ειδικότητα της Mimi Choi είναι να δημιουργεί παραπλανητικές εικόνες, ενίοτε σοκαριστικές αλλά τρομακτικά πειστικές ψευδαισθήσεις, με αναπαραστάσεις τομών, άγρια παραμορφωμένες μορφές κ.λπ. Το προφίλ της στο Instagram είναι μια ψηφιακή γκαλερί, με εικόνες που πυρπολούν την αντίληψη του θεατή. Και, το χειρότερο, είναι ότι για αρκετά από αυτά τα φευγαλέα έργα τέχνης, η Choi παραθέτει σύντομα βίντεο, πιστοποιώντας ότι όντως τα ζωγραφίζει και δεν τα δημιουργεί τεχνητά, πχ με τα εργαλεία του Photoshop.
Οι σουρεαλιστές ζωγράφοι, ακόμη και ο ίδιος ο Σαλβαδόρ Νταλί, θα μπορούσαν να αναγνωρίσουν το ταλέντο της Mimi Choi. Κι αν από καλλιτεχνικής άποψης έχει περιθώρια βελτίωσης ώστε να πλησιάσει τους γίγαντες της συγκεκριμένης τέχνης, από καθαρώς τεχνική σκοπιά, η Choi έχει να διδάξει πολλά. Και αυτό κάνει, παραδίδοντας σεμινάρια προχωρημένου makeup σε κάθε ενδιαφερόμενο -έναντι αμοιβής, φυσικά.
Η Mimi έχει γεννηθεί στο νησί Μακάου, την παλιά πορτογαλική αποικία στην νοτιοανατολική ακτή της Κίνας. Η οικογένειά της μετακόμισε στο Βανκούβερ του Καναδά, όπου η Mimi έχει το στούντιό της. Αρχισε να γίνεται παγκοσμίως γνωστή για την εντελώς ιδιαίτερη προσέγγισή της στην τέχνη του makeup από το 2014, αμέσως μόλις αποφοίτησε από τη σχολή Blanche Macdonald Centre.
Ως ένα βαθμό, ο τρόπος που λειτουργεί ως καλλιτέχνις διαμορφώθηκε από μια διαταραχή ύπνου. Η Mimi πάσχει από μια μορφή παράλυσης, εξαιτίας της οποίας το μυαλό της αγρυπνά ενώ το σώμα της περνά σε φάση αναισθησίας, σαν να κοιμάται. Αυτό έχει ως αποτέλεσμα ο εγκέφαλός της να γεννά αλλόκοτες εικόνες, ονειρικές -και καθόλου σπάνια- εφιαλτικές. Πολλές από αυτές τις πνευματικές τερατογενέσεις, η Mimi τις μεταφέρει στο πρόσωπο ή το σώμα της. Προφανώς, με συγκλονιστικά αποτελέσματα.
