Στους 22 οι νεκροί από την ουκρανική επίθεση στην Μπέλγκοροντ - Δείτε βίντεο
Ώρες μετά την επίθεση στο Μπέλγκοροντ, ρωσικές δυνάμεις βομβάρδισαν με πυραύλους και drones την ουκρανική πόλη Χάρκιβ
We stand with Belgorod! pic.twitter.com/ufGHHXLW6X— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 30, 2023
Το νεότερο απολογισμό των θυμάτων ανακοίνωσε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες ο κυβερνήτης της περιφέρειας του Μπέλγκοροντ, Βιατσεσλάβ Γκλάντκοφ. Ανάμεσα στους νεκρούς είναι τρία παιδιά. Παράλληλα 109 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν.
The moment unguided Ukrainian MLRS rockets started killing civilians in the middle of Belgorod.— What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) December 30, 2023
This is 100% an intentional attack against the population, and it is the true colours of Ukraine that our media isn’t too keen to share. pic.twitter.com/SZpX3sZr5N
The Ukrainians are now committing terrorism. Rather than aim their artillery at Russian forces on the battlefield, whom they’re losing badly against, they’ve decided to target the city of Belgorod with cluster munitions, killing over 20 people including children and injuring… pic.twitter.com/YC5WeKo2eG— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 31, 2023
Ο Γκλάντκοφ τόνισε ότι 30 πολυκατοικίες υπέστησαν ζημιές από την επίθεση, καθώς και σπίτια και αυτοκίνητα.
Το Κίεβο δεν έχει ακόμα αντιδράσει στις ρωσικές κατηγορίες.
Current information about the consequences of the massive shelling of the center of Belgorod by Ukrainian Nazis.— Victor vicktop55 (@vicktop55) December 31, 2023
⠀Belgorod region. Governor:
To our great sorrow, the number of dead increased to 21 people, three of them were children. 110 people were injured of varying… pic.twitter.com/J0Kmw5oi6I
Ώρες μετά την επίθεση στο Μπέλγκοροντ, ρωσικές δυνάμεις βομβάρδισαν με πυραύλους και drones την ουκρανική πόλη Χάρκιβ τραυματίζοντας τουλάχιστον 22 ανθρώπους, προκαλώντας ζημιές σε πολυκατοικίες.
hundreds of co ordinated anonymous, pro #Ukrainian accounts either celebrating the murder of innocent civilians in #Belgorod or trying to convince themselves #Russia bombed itself. Just as they kept telling #Donetsk bombed itself for the past 9y. You believe them? pic.twitter.com/IAtL6xCyKU— Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) December 31, 2023
