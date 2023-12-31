Στους 22 οι νεκροί από την ουκρανική επίθεση στην Μπέλγκοροντ - Δείτε βίντεο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Ρωσία

Στους 22 οι νεκροί από την ουκρανική επίθεση στην Μπέλγκοροντ - Δείτε βίντεο

Ώρες μετά την επίθεση στο Μπέλγκοροντ, ρωσικές δυνάμεις βομβάρδισαν με πυραύλους και drones την ουκρανική πόλη Χάρκιβ

BELGOROD
Σε 22 ανέρχεται ο αριθμός των ανθρώπων που έχασαν τη ζωή τους στη ρωσική πόλη Μπέλγκοροντ από τη χθεσινή επίθεση, για την οποία η Μόσχα κατηγόρησε ευθέως την Ουκρανία κάνοντας λόγο για «τρομοκρατική επίθεση».




Το νεότερο απολογισμό των θυμάτων ανακοίνωσε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες ο κυβερνήτης της περιφέρειας του Μπέλγκοροντ, Βιατσεσλάβ Γκλάντκοφ. Ανάμεσα στους νεκρούς είναι τρία παιδιά. Παράλληλα 109 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν.



Ο Γκλάντκοφ τόνισε ότι 30 πολυκατοικίες υπέστησαν ζημιές από την επίθεση, καθώς και σπίτια και αυτοκίνητα.

Το Κίεβο δεν έχει ακόμα αντιδράσει στις ρωσικές κατηγορίες.



Ώρες μετά την επίθεση στο Μπέλγκοροντ, ρωσικές δυνάμεις βομβάρδισαν με πυραύλους και drones την ουκρανική πόλη Χάρκιβ τραυματίζοντας τουλάχιστον 22 ανθρώπους, προκαλώντας ζημιές σε πολυκατοικίες.



