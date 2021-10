Στρατιωτικό πραξικόπημα στο Σουδάν: Υπό κράτηση ο πρωθυπουργός και οι υπουργοί

This is what sets #Sudan 🇸🇩 apart from earlier military coups, such as in Mali or Guinea. The pro-democracy movement is strong here and anti-coup resistance is taking place from the very first hour. #SudanCoup https://t.co/qQqzg85dxv

Sudan: Reports of a coup being underway by members of the military, according to most recent reports some of the civilians members of the transitional council are under arrest and the house of prime minister Abdallah Hamdok (*) is surrounded by the army.#sudan pic.twitter.com/uxb3K2LZPZ