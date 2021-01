Χαμός σε γάμο χασιδιστή στο Μπρούκλιν: Ο ένας πάνω στον άλλο χωρίς μάσκες

More from last night's wedding in Brooklyn, NY.



Some context:

The groom is the youngest son of the Bobov Rebbe, Bentzion Halberstam (son of my great-uncle, the Bobov Rebbe Reb Shlomo, who replanted the dynasty in the US after the holocaust), one of the largest Hasidic sects. pic.twitter.com/4YvTxla57m