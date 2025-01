Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς: Έγραψε ερωτικό τραγούδι για την Πάουλα Μπαντόσα - Βίντεο

Mi chica Paula».





So, Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote a love song for Paula Badosa



Listen to it on @SoundCloud



Here is the link: https://t.co/XuIBB8jZWv



Did Stef use AI ? Tsitsi was ahead of his time even as a teenager#Tsitsidosa #Tennis #Music #AO2025



Paula plays her R3 match today - 12:30 PM… pic.twitter.com/5JuNxofVAK