Μετά το ποδόσφαιρο το Κατάρ θα διοργανώσει και Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο μπάσκετ

The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has been awarded the hosting rights for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, with all games at the prestigious tournament to be played in the city of Doha. https://t.co/F9qL00vQDM

FIBA has awarded the hosting rights for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 to the German Basketball Federation (DBB).



This will be the second time that Germany will host the women's flagship tournament, having previously done so in 1998. https://t.co/dd1zzDKhVE