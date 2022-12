Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης επισκέπτεται αύριο τη Χειμάρρα – Θα συναντηθεί με μέλη της ομογένειας

🇦🇱 FM @xhacka_olta welcomes today in #Tirana her counterpart, 🇬🇷 Minister of Foreign Affairs,@NikosDendias.



📑Focus on:



🤝 #Albania & #Greece bilateral relations;

🇪🇺 #European perspective of the #WB;

🌍 Security & Stability of the region & beyond.



🇦🇱🤝🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/uROqmHzeDS