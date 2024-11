Λίαμ Πέιν: Έφτασε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο η σορός του - Στην κηδεία του θα τραγουδήσουν διάσημοι καλλιτέχνες

The flight carrying @LiamPayne’s remains left #BuenosAires for #London at 1:58pm local time (1658 GMT).#LiamPayne's father, #GeoffPayne at Ezeiza International Airport, minutes before boarding.



May your spirit soar even as you rest in peace. We love you Liam 🌹 pic.twitter.com/QSgluU1PTx