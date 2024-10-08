Απεβίωσε σε ηλικία 91 ετών η τραγουδίστρια Σίσι Χιούστον, μητέρα της Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον
Απεβίωσε σε ηλικία 91 ετών η τραγουδίστρια Σίσι Χιούστον, μητέρα της Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον

Στη σόλο καριέρα της κέρδισε δύο βραβεία Γκράμι - Βρισκόταν υπό φροντίδα ξενώνα για τη νόσο του Αλτσχάιμερ

Η Αμερικανίδα τραγουδίστρια του γκόσπελ Σίσι Χιούστον, μητέρα της Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον, πέθανε σε ηλικία 91 ετών, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα η νύφη της.

«Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνω τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας Σίσι Χιούστον. Παρακαλώ, προσευχηθείτε για την οικογένεια Χιούστον» ανέφερε η Πατ Χιούστον στην ανάρτησή της στο Instagram.



Η Χιούστον, η οποία ήταν περιτριγυρισμένη από την οικογένειά της, βρισκόταν υπό φροντίδα ξενώνα για τη νόσο του Αλτσχάιμερ.

Η Έμιλι Ντρίνκαρντ, όπως ήταν το πραγματικό της όνομα, ήταν τραγουδίστρια της σόουλ και του γκόσπελ. Στη μακροχρόνια καριέρα της έκανε φωνητικά για τον Έλβις Πρίσλεϊ μέχρι και την Αρίθα Φράνκλιν, ως μέλος του συγκροτήματος The Sweet Inspirations. Ηχογράφησε εκατοντάδες τραγούδια και η φωνή της ακούγεται να συνοδεύει τον Τζίμι Χέντριξ αλλά και την Μπιγιονσέ.

Στη σόλο καριέρα της κέρδισε δύο βραβεία Γκράμι για τα άλμπουμ "Face to Face" και "He Leadeth Me" στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του 1990.

Η κόρη της, η Γουίτνεϊ Χιούστον, ήταν μια από τις μεγαλύτερες Αμερικανίδες τραγουδίστριες και έγινε διάσημη παγκοσμίως με τραγούδια όπως "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" και "I Will Always Love You." Βρέθηκε νεκρή στην μπανιέρα της το 2012, σε ηλικία 48 ετών.

Η Σίσι Χιούστον ήταν επίσης θεία των τραγουδιστριών Ντιόν Γουόργουικ και Ντι Ντι Γουόργουικ και εξαδέλφη της τραγουδίστριας της όπερας Λεοντίν Πράις.









