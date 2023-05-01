Τζοκ Ζονφρίλο: Πέθανε ο 46χρονος σεφ - Αναβάλλεται το MasterChef Αυστραλίας στο οποίο ήταν κριτής
Ο σεφ βρέθηκε νεκρός στις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Δευτέρας σε ένα σπίτι στη Μελβούρνη

Ο Τζοκ Ζονφρίλο, ο βραβευμένος σεφ και παρουσιαστής του MasterChef Australia, πέθανε στην ηλικία των 46 ετών. Ο Σκωτσέζος σεφ είχε συνεργαστεί με πολλούς παγκοσμίου φήμης σεφ σε διάσημα εστιατόρια πριν ανοίξει το δικό του στην Αυστραλία και ήταν ο ένας από τους τρεις κριτές στο MasterChef Australia από το 2019.

Η ανακοίνωση του θανάτου του επιβεβαιώθηκε από το Channel 10, την ημέρα που ήταν προγραμματισμένο να προβληθεί η πρεμιέρα της σεζόν του 2023 του MasterChef.
Ο Ζονφρίλο ήταν παντρεμένος και είχε τέσσερα παιδιά, τα οποία σε ανακοίνωση της οικογένειας ανέφεραν ότι οι καρδιές τους «έχουν κομματιαστεί» από τη θλίψη: «Τόσες πολλές λέξεις μπορούν να τον περιγράψουν, τόσες πολλές ιστορίες μπορούν να ειπωθούν... για όσους πέρασαν από το δρόμο του, έγιναν συνοδοιπόροι του ή είχαν την τύχη να είναι η οικογένειά του, κρατήστε αυτόν τον περήφανο Σκωτσέζο στις καρδιές σας όταν θα πίνετε το επόμενο ουίσκι σας».

Ο σεφ βρέθηκε νεκρός στις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Δευτέρας σε ένα σπίτι στη Μελβούρνη, καθώς η αστυνομία κλήθηκε να πραγματοποιήσει έλεγχο. Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας της Βικτώριας, ο θάνατος του Ζονφρίλο δεν θεωρείται ύποπτος.

Σε μια συνέντευξη που παραχώρησε το 2021 σχετικά με τη ζωή του, o Ζονφρίλο είχε πει στο «The Project»: «Έχω μια καταπληκτική σύζυγο. Έχω αυτά τα καταπληκτικά παιδιά με τα οποία είμαι εξαιρετικά συνδεδεμένος και κοντά. Έχω φτάσει σε αυτή τη στιγμή στη ζωή μου όπου νιώθω σαν να έχω κερδίσει ένα χρυσό μετάλλιο».


Η εκπομπή MasterChef Australia ανακοίνωσε ότι θα αναβληθεί η προβολή της νέας σεζόν, καθώς ο Τζοκ Ζονφρίλο ήταν ένας από τους κριτές της εκπομπής. Το Channel 10 απέτισε φόρο τιμής στον σεφ, περιγράφοντας το χάρισμα, το πάθος και την ιδιόμορφη αίσθηση του χιούμορ του ως πηγή έμπνευσης για ένα ολόκληρο έθνος οικιακών μαγείρων.
Ο Ζονφρίλο ήταν ένας από τους πιο δημοφιλείς σεφ στην Αυστραλία, με ιταλικές ρίζες και σκωτσέζικη καταγωγή. Εκτός από σεφ, ήταν και συγγραφέας βιβλίων μαγειρικής και φιλάνθρωπος.

Η απώλεια του θρηνείται από την αυστραλιανή κοινότητα των θαυμαστών του MasterChef, καθώς και από τους συναδέλφους του στον χώρο της γαστρονομίας.

