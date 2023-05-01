Το Fever Tree δεν είναι απλώς το όνομα της No. 1 οικογένειας premium mixers στον κόσμο, αλλά και μια φιλοσοφία ευδαιμονίας που απογειώνει τη γευστική εμπειρία κάθε spirit και cocktail.
In an interview with Jock Zonfrillo in 2021 about his life, he told The Project, 'I’ve got an amazing wife. I’ve got these amazing children who I’m super connected and close to. I’ve arrived at this moment in my life where I feel like I’ve won a gold medal.' Vale, Jock. pic.twitter.com/9H2SpZpP4x— The Project (@theprojecttv) May 1, 2023
Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday.— MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) May 1, 2023
MasterChef Australia will not air this week. pic.twitter.com/cmtDuJr19P