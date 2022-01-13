Βραβεία SAG 2022: Aνακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες
Η 28η Τελετή Απονομής των βραβείων του Σωματείου των Ηθοποιών θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 27 Φεβρουαρίου
Το Σωματείο των Ηθοποιών ανακοίνωσε τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες για την 28η Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων SAG, σε ένα live event που παρουσιάστηκε από τις Rosario Dawson και Vanessa Hudgens.
Στο κινηματογραφικό κομμάτι, τα "House of Gucci" και "The Power of the Dog" συγκεντρώνουν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, ενώ στις τηλεοπτικές σειρές ξεχωρίζουν τα "Succession" και "Ted Lasso".
Ακολουθεί η αναλυτική λίστα:
ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ
Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Καλύτερο Cast
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ
Καλύτερη Ανδρική Ερμηνεία σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι-Σειρά
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Καλύτερη Γυναικεία Ερμηνεία σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι-Σειρά
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Καλύτερη Ανδρική Ερμηνεία σε Δραματική Σειρά
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Καλύτερη Γυναικεία Ερμηνεία σε Δραματική Σειρά
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Καλύτερη Ανδρική Ερμηνεία σε Κωμική Σειρά
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Καλύτερη Γυναικεία Ερμηνεία σε Κωμική Σειρά
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Συνόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Συνόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
