Η σειρά Sand Stone της Technogym, brand του Ομίλου Φάις, επανασυστήνει τον εξοπλισμό άσκησης μέσα από φυσικά υλικά και σχεδιασμό που ενσωματώνεται σε κάθε σύγχρονο περιβάλλον
Τουλάχιστον 8 νεκροί από τον ισχυρό σεισμό 5,9 Ρίχτερ στο Αφγανιστάν, βίντεο
Η δόνηση είχε εστιακό βάθος 177 χιλιομέτρων και σημειώθηκε στην επαρχία Χίντου Κους, ένα παιδί τραυματίστηκε από κατάρρευση σπιτιού στην Καμπούλ
Μια σεισμική δόνηση μεγέθους 5,9 βαθμών έπληξε την επαρχία Χίντου Κους του Αφγανιστάν σήμερα, έγινε γνωστό από το γερμανικό Ερευνητικό Κέντρο Γεωεπιστημών (GFZ).
Το εστιακό βάθος του σεισμού ήταν στα 177 χλμ, σύμφωνα με το GFZ.
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5.9 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan;— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) April 3, 2026
Tremors Felt in Jammu & Kashmir and Parts of North India
A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, with tremors felt in several parts of India & Paksitan.
According to preliminary… pic.twitter.com/vJlkpPLYh9
🚨 BREAKING: #Earthquake Tremors Shake North India, Pakistan & Afghanistan— Global Pulse (@movielover93582) April 3, 2026
CCTV cameras captured the moment strong tremors rippled through buildings—showing just how intense the shaking was.
• Magnitude: 5.9
• Epicentre: Afghanistan
• Tremors Felt In: Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh,… pic.twitter.com/kmAI3cbiuK
In the Gosfandareh area of Bagrami district, Kabul province, a house collapsed tonight due to an earthquake. As a result, six members of a family lost their lives, and one person was injured.— Abdullah Raihan (@Raihan_093) April 3, 2026
Local residents are currently working to recover the bodies from beneath the rubble. pic.twitter.com/ya5tooj25w
Η ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση έγινε αισθητή στην πρωτεύουσα Ισλαμαμπάντ του Πακιστάν, την Καμπούλ στο Αφγανιστάν και το Νέο Δελχί στην Ινδία, σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Ρόιτερς.
A Earthquake measuring Near 5.9 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan,Delhi-NCR, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahore and Islamabad at approximately 9:47 PM on Friday.— The fusis (@thefusisworld) April 3, 2026
No major damage or casualties have been reported so far. #delhi #earthquake #india #jammu pic.twitter.com/6qwmJfnPR0
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr