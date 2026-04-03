Τουλάχιστον 8 νεκροί από τον ισχυρό σεισμό 5,9 Ρίχτερ στο Αφγανιστάν, βίντεο

5.9 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan;



Tremors Felt in Jammu & Kashmir and Parts of North India



A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, with tremors felt in several parts of India & Paksitan.



According to preliminary… pic.twitter.com/vJlkpPLYh9 — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) April 3, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: #Earthquake Tremors Shake North India, Pakistan & Afghanistan

CCTV cameras captured the moment strong tremors rippled through buildings—showing just how intense the shaking was.

• Magnitude: 5.9

• Epicentre: Afghanistan

• Tremors Felt In: Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh,… pic.twitter.com/kmAI3cbiuK — Global Pulse (@movielover93582) April 3, 2026

In the Gosfandareh area of Bagrami district, Kabul province, a house collapsed tonight due to an earthquake. As a result, six members of a family lost their lives, and one person was injured.

Local residents are currently working to recover the bodies from beneath the rubble. pic.twitter.com/ya5tooj25w — Abdullah Raihan (@Raihan_093) April 3, 2026

Κλείσιμο

A Earthquake measuring Near 5.9 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan,Delhi-NCR, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahore and Islamabad at approximately 9:47 PM on Friday.



No major damage or casualties have been reported so far. #delhi #earthquake #india #jammu pic.twitter.com/6qwmJfnPR0 — The fusis (@thefusisworld) April 3, 2026