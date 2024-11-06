ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Βρετανία Έκρηξη Νεκροί Κάνναβη

Βρετανία: Φονική έκρηξη σε σπίτι με νεκρούς ένα 7χρονο αγόρι και έναν 35χρονο - Συνελήφθησαν 3 ύποπτοι

Οι τρεις άνδρες συνελήφθησαν ως ύποπτοι για δύο κατηγορίες, ανθρωποκτονίας και για την παραγωγή κάνναβης - Δείτε βίντεο και εικόνες από την καταστροφή

Τρεις άνδρες συνελήφθησαν για μια θανατηφόρα έκρηξη σε σπίτι στο Νιούκαστλ, κατά την οποία σκοτώθηκαν ο επτάχρονος Άρτσι Γιορκ και ο 35χρονος Τζέισον Λόουζ.

Η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε στην βρετανική πόλη Violet Close τον Οκτώβριο.



Όπως αναφέρει το βρετανικό Sky News, αναφορές της αστυνομίας αμέσως μετά το συμβάν έκαναν λόγο για 6 άτομα που μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο με πολλά τραύματα, εξαιτίας της έκρηξης και της επακόλουθης πυρκαγιάς.



Αυτή την εβδομάδα τρεις άνδρες — δύο περίπου 30 ετών και ένας 50 ετών — συνελήφθησαν ως ύποπτοι για δύο κατηγορίες ανθρωποκτονίας και για την παραγωγή ναρκωτικών κατηγορίας Β, δηλαδή κάνναβης, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία της Northumbria. Όλοι τους παραμένουν υπό αστυνομική κράτηση.

Η επικεφαλής επιθεωρητής Κέιτι Σμιθ δήλωσε: «Πρόκειται για ένα πραγματικά τραγικό περιστατικό που είχε ως αποτέλεσμα την απώλεια δύο ζωών. Μετά από τις έρευνές μας, τρεις άνδρες συνελήφθησαν σήμερα σε σχέση με την έκρηξη. Η έρευνά μας θα παραμείνει σε εξέλιξη καθώς προσπαθούμε να δώσουμε απαντήσεις για το τι συνέβη». 

Η έκρηξη είχε καταστρέψει έξι ακίνητα, που αποτελούνταν από δύο διαμερίσματα το καθένα.



Πλάνα από μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος έδειξαν ότι τα έξι διαμερίσματα στο κέντρο του κτιρίου είχαν καταστραφεί ολοσχερώς από την έκρηξη και τη φωτιά, ενώ στο δρόμο έξω από το κτίριο διακρίνονταν σωροί από συντρίμμια.


