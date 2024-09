Γουινέα-Μπισάου: Κατάσχεση 2.633 κιλών ναρκωτικών σε αεροσκάφος που είχε αναχωρήσει από τη Βενεζουέλα

#GuineaBissau🇬🇼- Authorities have seized a total of 2.6 tonnes of cocaine during a raid on board a Gulfstream IV with 🇲🇽reg. XA-SBT (#0D0D9F). According to media reports, the Gulfstream came from Venezuela🇻🇪.

2 🇲🇽nationals, 1🇨🇴, 1🇪🇨 and 1🇧🇷 were arrested. https://t.co/5QIQ1DtBkl pic.twitter.com/YiXLzPsSjl