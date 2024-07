Copernicus: Η Κυριακή, η πιο ζεστή μέρα που έχει καταγραφεί στα χρονικά - Τι λέει το Bloomberg για Ελλάδα, Ισπανία

Today's #EFFIS Fire Danger Forecast for the Iberian Peninsula



🟠"High" and 🔴 "Very High" Danger levels are present in most of #Spain and #Portugal 🇵🇹



🟤 "Extreme" Danger levels are reported in large areas of the #Murcia, #Extremadura, and #Andalucía regions in 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yb1SfpKKjZ