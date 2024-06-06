Τουλάχιστον 27 νεκροί σε σχολείο στη Νουσέιρατ στη Γάζα όπου είχαν καταφύγει εκτοπισμένοι - Δείτε βίντεο
Τουλάχιστον 27 νεκροί σε σχολείο στη Νουσέιρατ στη Γάζα όπου είχαν καταφύγει εκτοπισμένοι - Δείτε βίντεο

Ο IDF επιβεβαιώνει ότι επιτέθηκε σε σχολείο της UNRWA στο Νουσεϊράτ και ισχυρίζεται ότι μέσα βρισκόντουσαν τρομοκράτες της Χαμάς

Η υπηρεσία ενημέρωσης της κυβέρνησης της Χαμάς στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας ανακοίνωσε ότι τουλάχιστον 27 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και δεκάδες άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν σε σχολείο όπου είχαν καταφύγει εκτοπισμένοι στη Νουσέιρατ, στο κεντρικό τμήμα του παλαιστινιακού θυλάκου.

Το υπουργείο Υγείας της Χαμάς δεν έχει επιβεβαιώσει τον απολογισμό ακόμη. Το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Ρόιτερς δεν ήταν σε θέση να τον επαληθεύσει με ανεξάρτο τρόπο.



Παλαιστινιακά μέσα αναφέρουν ότι τα θύματα είναι 30 και ανάμεσά τους υπάρχουν και παιδιά. Έχουν αναρτήσει και βίντεο με τους νεκρούς σκεπασμένους με κουβέρτες.



«Πριν από λίγο, μαχητικά αεροσκάφη υπό την καθοδήγηση των δυνάμεων της 99ης Μεραρχίας, της Μεραρχίας Πληροφοριών και της Shin Bet επιτέθηκαν σε συγκρότημα που χρησιμοποιεί η τρομοκρατική οργάνωση Χαμάς που βρίσκεται μέσα σε σχολείο της UNRWA στην περιοχή της Ναζαρέτ.

«Τρομοκράτες της Χαμάς και του Παλαιστινιακού Ισλαμικού Τζιχάντ που ανήκαν στις δυνάμεις Νούχμπα κι είχαν συμμετάσχει στη φονική επίθεση εναντίον κοινοτήτων του νότιου Ισραήλ την 7η Οκτωβρίου επιχειρούσαν εκεί. Οι τρομοκράτες διηύθυναν την εκστρατεία τρόμου που διεξάγουν από την περιοχή του σχολείου και (...) το χρησιμοποιούσαν ως καταφύγιο», αναφέρει στην ανακοίνωση του ο ισραηλινός στρατός.




Ιατρικές πηγές στον θύλακο που επικαλείται το Γερμανικό Πρακτορείο ανεβάζουν τον απολογισμό των θυμάτων σε τουλάχιστον 62 νεκρούς, ανάμεσά τους γυναίκες και παιδιά.

Σύμφωνα με τη Χαμάς, νωρίτερα τη νύχτα το νοσοκομείο στη Ντέιρ αλ Μπάλα αντιμετώπισε «βλάβη σε μια από τις γεννήτριες», γεγονός που απειλεί να περιπλέξει τη νοσηλεία ευάλωτων ασθενών και να προκαλέσει «ανθρωπιστική καταστροφή».

Ήδη πριν από τον βομβαρδισμό στη Νουσέιρατ, στο νοσοκομείο είχαν διακομιστεί προχθές Τρίτη «τουλάχιστον 70 νεκροί και πάνω από 300 τραυματίες, στην πλειονότητά τους γυναίκες και παιδιά», έπειτα από «ισραηλινούς βομβαρδισμούς σε κεντρικές περιοχές της Λωρίδας της Γάζας», ανέφερε η μη κυβερνητική οργάνωση Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα (Médecins sans Frontières, MSF).

«Η οσμή του αίματος στην αίθουσα του τμήματος επειγόντων περιστατικών το πρωί ήταν ανυπόφορη. Τραυματίες κείτονταν παντού, στο πάτωμα, έξω... Έφερναν πτώματα μέσα σε πλαστικές σακούλες. Η κατάσταση είναι αφόρητη», τόνισε η Κάριν Χάστερ, συντονίστρια της μη κυβερνητικής οργάνωσης στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας, σύμφωνα με ανάρτηση των MSF στο X.





