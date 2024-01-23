Το Ιράν εκτέλεσε άνδρα με προβλήματα ψυχικής υγείας – Καταδικάστηκε για φόνο αστυνομικού
Το Ιράν εκτέλεσε άνδρα με προβλήματα ψυχικής υγείας – Καταδικάστηκε για φόνο αστυνομικού

Είναι ο ένατος κρατούμενος ο οποίος εκτελείται για τη συμμετοχή του στις διαδηλώσεις για τον θάνατο της Μαχσά Αμινί

Οι ιρανικές αρχές εκτέλεσαν άνδρα που είχε καταδικαστεί για τον φόνο αστυνομικού και τον τραυματισμό άλλων πέντε στη διάρκεια των διαδηλώσεων που ξέσπασαν μετά τον θάνατο της Μαχσά Αμινί το 2022.

«Η ποινή του θανάτου εκτελέστηκε σήμερα (23/1) το πρωί στον Μοχαμάντ Γκομπαντλού έπειτα από 487 ημέρες νομικών διαδικασιών», επεσήμανε το πρακτορείο των δικαστικών αρχών Mizan Online.

Τον Φεβρουάριο του 2023 το ανώτατο δικαστήριο του Ιράν ανέστειλε την εκτέλεση του 23χρονου Γκουμπαντλού και ζήτησε να ελεγχθεί η ψυχική του κατάσταση, όπως επεσήμανε το πρακτορείο Mehr. Τελικά σήμερα επέτρεψε να προχωρήσει η εκτέλεση.




Οι ταραχές ξέσπασαν τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2022 μετά τον θάνατο της Αμινί, μιας Ιρανής κουρδικής καταγωγής 22 ετών τρεις ημέρες μετά τη σύλληψή της από την αστυνομία ηθών επειδή δεν φορούσε σωστά τη μαντίλα της.

Ο θάνατός της προκάλεσε διαδηλώσεις εναντίον των πολιτικών και θρησκευτικών ηγετών του Ιράν με τη νεαρή γυναίκα να ανάγεται σε σύμβολο της μάχης κατά της υποχρέωσης των γυναικών να φορούν μαντίλα. Στο πλαίσιο της βίαιης καταστολής των κινητοποιήσεων αυτών εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και χιλιάδες συνελήφθησαν.

Ο Γκομπαντλού είναι ο ένατος άνθρωπος που εκτελείται αφού καταδικάστηκε για φόνο ή άσκηση βίας εναντίον μελών των δυνάμεων ασφαλείας στη διάρκεια των διαδηλώσεων του 2022. Τουλάχιστον τέσσερις άλλοι πιστεύεται ότι θα εκτελεστούν και άλλοι 15 κινδυνεύουν με θανατική ποινή.

Το Ιράν είναι η χώρα που εκτελεί τους περισσότερους ανθρώπους ετησίως, συχνά διά απαγχονισμού, μετά την Κίνα, σύμφωνα με τη Διεθνή Αμνηστία.



