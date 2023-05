Ρωσία: Κατέρρευσε κερκίδα γηπέδου γεμάτη με παιδιά - Ένας νεκρός, 26 τραυματίες (βίντεο και φωτογραφίες)

Rostov, Ruzzia ❗ An incident ⚠️ A tribune collapsed near the rowing canal - this is a multifunctional sports complex. It was opened in 2018 after reconstruction for more than 800 million rubles. 15 people were injured in the collapse. pic.twitter.com/WkiGpatLOq

Rostov, Ruzzia ❗

An incident ⚠️

More footage 📸

A tribune collapsed near the rowing canal - this is a multifunctional sports complex. It was opened in 2018 after reconstruction for more than 800 million rubles. 15 people were injured in the collapse. pic.twitter.com/m6TKgJO3Is