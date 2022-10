Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Μπήκε στην πόλη-«κλειδί» Λιμάν ο ουκρανικός στρατός

🚨 #BREAKING 🇺🇦🇷🇺 | #Liman officially liberated by Ukraine!



🇺🇲 This is by far the MOST HUMILIATING defeat for Putin. This is proof that Russia's Military Command becomes utterly incompetent when reletentlessly confronted, ergo this is the perfect time for NATO to invade Russia. pic.twitter.com/zqV9aNrFgE