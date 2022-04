Οι φρικαλεότητες στην Μπούκα είναι μόνο «η κορυφή του παγόβουνου» λένε οι Ουκρανοί

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, says the "horrors" in Bucha are "just a tip of the iceberg" but the situation in Mariupol is "much worst".



