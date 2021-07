ΗΠΑ: Το Τέξας εκτέλεσε κι άλλον θανατοποινίτη μετά την αναστολή της εσχάτης των ποινών λόγω της πανδημίας

An execution timeline sheet has been provided. #JohnHummel was moved from his holding cell at 6:03 p.m. CST. Pentobarbital was first injected at 6:36 p.m. CST. It took five minutes from when the process was completed until he was pronounced dead. #deathpenalty #Texas pic.twitter.com/aDiNUdsxiK

According to TDCJ, #JohnHummel's #lastwords were "Yes, when they lay me down to sleep, for I am to die for justice, the Lord my soul to take. I’ll be with Jesus when I wake. I truly regret killing my family. I am thankful for all the thoughts and prayers for my family..." pic.twitter.com/esLKjepO0h