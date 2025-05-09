Στα Άνω Λιόσια ο Εργκίν Αταμάν, πανηγύρισε την πρόκριση της Γαλατάσαραϊ στον τελικό του BCL - Βίντεο
Στα Άνω Λιόσια ο Εργκίν Αταμάν, πανηγύρισε την πρόκριση της Γαλατάσαραϊ στον τελικό του BCL - Βίντεο

Ο προπονητής του Παναθηναϊκού βρέθηκε στο γήπεδο της ΑΕΚ και είδε την Γαλατάσαραϊ να κερδίζει 90-80 την Τενερίφη και να προκρίνεται για πρώτη φορά στον τελικό του Basketball Champions League 

Το Final 4 του Basketball Champions League διεξάγεται 9-11 Μαΐου στη «Sunel Arena» των Άνω Λιοσίων και στη μάχη ρίχνονται η ΑΕΚ, η Μάλαγα, η Τενερίφη και η Γαλατάσαραϊ.

Στον πρώτο ημιτελικό η Γαλατάσαραϊ έπαιζε και κέρδισε 90-80 την Τενερίφη έχοντας στο πλάι της έναν σπουδαίο καλεσμένο.

Ο λόγος για τον προπονητή του Παναθηναϊκού, Εργκίν Αταμάν, ο οποίος είναι δηλωμένος οπαδός της ομάδας, ενώ έχει πει ότι στο μέλλον θα γίνει πρόεδρος της. 



Ο Τούρκος είχε προπονήσει στο παρελθόν τη Γαλατά για πέντε σεζόν (2012-2017), και ο αρχηγός της ομάδας Γκοκσενίν Κοκσάλ τον κάλεσε να έρθει και στα δύο παιχνίδια και στο τέλος να σηκώσουν μαζί του την κούπα την Κυριακή το βράδυ. 



Κλείσιμο
Ο Αταμάν έφτασε στο γήπεδο μαζί με τον γιο του, Σαρπ Αταμάν, τον οποίο έχει μαζί του σε κάθε αγώνα του Παναθηναϊκού. 

Μετά τη μεγάλη νίκη της Γαλατά, ο Αταμάν παρέμεινε στο γήπεδο για να συγχαρεί τον αρχηγό και τον προπονητή της ομάδας. 

