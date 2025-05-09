Στα Άνω Λιόσια ο Εργκίν Αταμάν, πανηγύρισε την πρόκριση της Γαλατάσαραϊ στον τελικό του BCL - Βίντεο

True Legend of Galatasaray 🟡🔴 Ergin Ataman is in the house for #FinalFour 🇹🇷 #BasketballCL | @GSBasketbol x @GalatasaraySK pic.twitter.com/RLz2fczBIP

Just the two of the happiest people in the building 🦁#BasketballCL x #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/OUjl36ZMqk