Στο αμερικανικό αεροπλανοφόρο «Αϊζενχάουερ» την Τρίτη ο Μητσοτάκης

ωχχχ παει το πολεμικό ........προβλέπω ρήγμα.....
Σταυροκοπιέμαι να ανεξαρτητοποιηθεί η Κρήτη ! Αν και δε γλιτώνουμε τη CIA !
Ληγμέvα πίvεις;
Yesterday's passing exercise was intense! Check out @NavyGR #HSPsara (F 494) making her 5-inch sing during a live-fire exercise. And #USSMitscher we see you, nice shooting. Pretty sure these two deserve a RT! cc: @USNavyEurope 🇬🇷🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eETNL5R9pC— USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (IKE) (@TheCVN69) March 13, 2021
Awesome view of @TheCVN69 and that unmistakable Aegean Blue from the cockpit of an @HAFspokesman F-16 operating with the IKE air wing. Welcome to the neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/mg39mujlob— Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) March 13, 2021
ωχχχ παει το πολεμικό ........προβλέπω ρήγμα.....
Σταυροκοπιέμαι να ανεξαρτητοποιηθεί η Κρήτη ! Αν και δε γλιτώνουμε τη CIA !
Ληγμέvα πίvεις;
Το βλέπω να ψάχνει για ρυμουλκό μεσοπέλαγα