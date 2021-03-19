MENOY
Νορβηγική έρευνα για το εμβόλιο της AstraZeneca: Η ισχυρή ανοσολογική αντίδραση ευθύνεται για τις θρομβώσεις

Επανεκκίνηση των εμβολιασμών με AstraZeneca σε πολλές χώρες μετά το «πράσινο φως» του ΕΜΑ

Στα όρια του το ΕΣΥ - Περιμένουν το μεγαλύτερο κύμα ασθενών τέλη Μαρτίου

Στο αμερικανικό αεροπλανοφόρο «Αϊζενχάουερ» την Τρίτη ο Μητσοτάκης

eisenhower
6

Προερχόμενο από τον Περσικό Κόλπο, το αεροπλανοφόρο του ναυτικού των ΗΠΑ θα δέσει στο κρηπίδωμα Κ-14 στη Σούδα

Στο ναύσταθμο της Κρήτης και στο κρηπίδωμα Κ-14 που είναι η μοναδική εγκατάσταση στην Ελλάδα με δυνατότητα ελλιμενισμού και υποστήριξης τόσο μεγάλων πλοίων θα δέσει τα επόμενα 24ωρα το πυρηνοκίνητο αεροπλανοφόρο του ναυτικού των ΗΠΑ «Αϊζενχάουερ».

Με την ευκαιρία της έλευσης του αμερικανικού αεροπλανοφόρου «USS Dwight D.Eisenhower (IKE)», ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης συνοδευόμενος από τον υπουργό Εθνικής Άμυνας Νίκο Παναγιωτόπουλο, τον αρχηγό ΓΕΕΘΑ στρατηγό Κωνσταντίνο Φλώρο  και από τον αρχηγό ΓΕΝ αντιναύαρχο Στυλιανό Πετράκη προγραμματίζει να μεταβεί στη Σούδα το πρωί της Τρίτης. Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης θα επιβιβαστεί στο μήκους 333 μέτρων αεροπλανοφόρο που είναι σε υπηρεσία στο αμερικανικό ναυτικό από το 1977 και προβλέπεται να παροπλιστεί το 2029. Είναι χαρακτηριστικό των γιγαντιαίων διαστάσεών του, ότι το «Eisenhower» έχει ύψος 77 μέτρα!

Τις προηγούμενες ημέρες, η φρεγάτα του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού «Ψαρά» είχε ενσωματωθεί ως οργανικό μέλος στη δύναμη κρούσης του αμερικανικού αεροπλανοφόρου που κατευθύνεται στην Κρήτη προερχόμενο από τον Περσικό Κόλπο.



Το «Eisenhower» έκανε ασκήσεις συνεκπαίδευσης με μαχητικά αεροσκάφη της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας και δύο υποβρύχια του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού στην περιοχή της Κεντρικής και Ανατολικής Μεσογείου.



Δείτε Επίσης